GT Medical Technologies, Inc.' GammaTile® Therapy Awarded

13 Oct, 2023, 14:44 ET

2023 Most Promising New Product of the Year by The Phoenix: The Medical Device and Diagnostic Conference for Chief Executive Officers

TEMPE, Ariz., Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GT Medical Technologies, Inc. a medical device company dedicated to improving the lives of patients with brain tumors, today announced that its FDA-cleared GammaTile® Therapy was awarded the 2023 Most Promising New Product of the Year by The Phoenix: The Medical Device and Diagnostic Conference for Chief Executive Officers. 

GT Medical Technologies CEO Matthew Likens accepts the award for GammaTile® Therapy. Awarded the 2023 Most Promising New Product of the Year by The Phoenix: The Medical Device and Diagnostic Conference for Chief Executive Officers.
"We are honored to win this prestigious award from our industry peers," said GT Medical Technologies CEO Matthew Likens. "It's rewarding to be recognized by the Phoenix Conference as we all work together to help make the lives of our patients better."

GammaTile® Therapy is a Surgically Targeted Radiation Therapy (STaRT) for patients with newly diagnosed malignant intracranial neoplasms and patients with recurrent intracranial neoplasms. GammaTile® Therapy delivers immediate radiation that eradicates brain tumor cells before they can replicate post-surgery while helping to protect healthy brain tissue. GammaTiles are bioresorbable collagen embedded with radioactive seeds, Cesium 131. 

The award was announced at the 28th Annual Phoenix Conference on Thursday, October 12, 2023, in Half Moon Bay, Calif. GT Medical Technologies' GammaTile® Therapy joins past winners for Most Promising New Product of the Year, including the Intracept® System by Relievant, FlowTriever by Inari Medical, the Willow Pump by Willow and the Synthetic Cartilage Implant by Cartiva,

The Phoenix Awards are presented for outstanding achievements in the medical device and diagnostic industry to individuals and companies selected by industry CEOs. The conference is an invitation-only gathering of executives from large and small healthcare companies to discuss critical issues regarding the medical device industry. 

Since GammaTile® Therapy received FDA clearance in 2018 for recurrent brain tumors and in 2020 for newly diagnosed tumors, more than 1,000 patients have benefitted from its innovative design that targets any remaining cancer cells after a tumor is surgically removed.

About GT Medical Technologies, Inc.

Driven to raise the standard of care and improve the lives of patients with brain tumors, a team of brain tumor specialists formed GT Medical Technologies. FDA-cleared GammaTile Therapy is a Surgically Targeted Radiation Therapy (STaRT) for patients undergoing brain tumor removal surgery of newly diagnosed malignant and recurrent brain tumors. This treatment eliminates the need for one to six weeks of daily external beam radiation therapy, allowing patients to go about their daily lives without the burden of additional trips to the hospital or clinic for ongoing treatment. Since its full market release in the United States in March 2020, GammaTile has been offered in more than 95 hospitals, with more centers being added each month. For more information, visit www.gtmedtech.com and follow @GammaTile on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Media Contacts:

Lori Kagan
GT Medical Technologies
[email protected]

Dawn Fallon
New Dawn Communications
[email protected]

SOURCE GT Medical Technologies

