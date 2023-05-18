GT Medical Technologies Marks a Significant Milestone: The 1,000th Order for GammaTile® Therapy

Brain Tumor Awareness Month: Spotlighting GammaTile Therapy

TEMPE, Ariz., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GT Medical Technologies, Inc. announced receipt of the 1,000th order for GammaTile Therapy.

Driven to overcome the limitations of current treatments for brain tumors and improve the standard of care, a team of brain tumor specialists joined forces to form GT Medical Technologies, Inc. GammaTile Surgically Targeted Radiation Therapy (STaRT) is the newest option for patients undergoing brain tumor resection. 

GammaTile Therapy
GammaTile Therapy

GammaTile Therapy is the first new FDA-cleared technology for the treatment of brain tumors since 2011. The initial FDA clearance was in 2018 to treat recurrent brain tumors. Then, an additional FDA clearance was granted in January 2020 for newly diagnosed malignant tumors. GammaTiles are collagen tiles embedded with radiation sources that are implanted at the tumor site during brain tumor resection surgery. They provide an immediate, dose-intense treatment to eliminate residual tumor cells and help prevent recurrences.

The University of Minnesota placed the 1000th order for a patient enrolled in the GESTALT study for treating newly diagnosed glioblastomas. The GESTALT study is 1 of 4 GammaTile Therapy trials currently recruiting

"It has been an incredible privilege to see the life-changing impact of this technology on my patients with brain tumors and participate in the ongoing clinical trials with the potential to alter future standards of care," said Clark C. Chen, MD, PhD, Department Chair, Neurosurgery, University of Minnesota Medical School.

GammaTile Therapy is deployed by a neurosurgeon in the last five minutes of the surgical procedure to eliminate residual tumor cells. It is a "one-and-done" immediate treatment at the time of surgery—unlike the current standard of care, which requires a several-week treatment delay for the surgical wound to heal, followed by two to six weeks of daily external beam radiation.

"Our company purpose is to improve the lives of patients with brain tumors," said Matthew Likens, president and CEO of GT Medical Technologies. "With almost 100 hospitals now offering GammaTile Therapy, more patients nationwide have access to it. GammaTile has proven to be as safe as surgery alone, enabling patients to recover quickly and get on with their lives."

Robert, a patient who received GammaTile Therapy for his metastatic brain tumor in 2021 at Piedmont Atlanta Hospital, is still doing well over two years later. He happily explained, "I had surgery with GammaTile on a Wednesday, and by the following Tuesday, I was back on my tractor working with no side effects. I didn't even know it was there."

There are over 200,000 adults diagnosed with brain tumors annually in the United States. The most common types of tumors are glioblastomas, gliomas, meningiomas, and brain metastases.

About GT Medical Technologies, Inc.

Driven to raise the standard of care and improve the lives of patients with brain tumors, a team of brain tumor specialists formed GT Medical Technologies. FDA-cleared GammaTile is a Surgically Targeted Radiation Therapy (STaRT) that treats patients with all types of newly diagnosed malignant and recurrent brain tumors. This "one-and-done" treatment eliminates the need for one to six weeks of daily external beam radiation therapy, allowing patients to go about their daily lives without the burden of additional trips to the hospital or clinic for ongoing treatment. Since its full market release in the United States in March 2020, GammaTile has been offered in more than 80 hospitals, with more centers being added each month. For more information, visit www.gtmedtech.com and follow @GammaTile on Twitter and LinkedIn.

