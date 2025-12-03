GT Medical Technologies Welcomes New GammaTile® Center of Excellence Program Designation

Recognizing exceptional leadership in patient education and clinical skill in the GammaTile procedure

TEMPE, Ariz., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GT Medical Technologies, a medical device company dedicated to improving the lives of patients with brain tumors, today announced ECU Health as the latest GammaTile® Center of Excellence Program designation.

The program recognizes leaders in patient care dedicated to advancing brain tumor treatment. Physicians and their institutions who receive this designation have demonstrated an exceptional level of expertise in the GammaTile procedure by meeting specific clinical criteria, annual case minimums, and ongoing education requirements.

The following physicians are now recognized with achievement:

Christopher Bentley, DABR, Medical Physicist

Aaron E. Bond, MD, Neurosurgeon

Sean Cavenaugh, MS, DABR, Medical Physicist

Richard Dalyai, MD, Neurosurgeon

Heather Grillo, Nuclear Medicine Technologist

Jennifer L. Griswold, MD, Neurosurgeon

Regis G. Hoppenot, MD, Neurosurgeon

Blane Jernigan, Medical Physicist

Andrew W. Ju, MD, Radiation Oncologist

Hilal A. Kanaan, MD, Neurosurgeon

K. Stuart Lee, MD, Neurosurgeon

M. Sean Peach, MD, Radiation Oncologist

David Rushing, MSPH, Medical Physicist

Lenwood P. Smith, Jr., MD, Neurosurgeon

"Receiving designation as a GammaTile Center of Excellence reflects our team's ongoing commitment to advancing brain tumor care for our patients," said Dr. M. Sean Peach, assistant professor at ECU Brody School of Medicine and Director of Brachytherapy at ECU Health. "GammaTile allows us to deliver radiation therapy safely and effectively at the time of surgery, giving patients new hope and better outcomes while preserving healthy brain function."

GammaTile is an innovative form of radiation therapy placed at the time of tumor removal surgery, delivering immediate, targeted radiation to the tumor site when cancer cells are at their lowest levels. Unlike conventional approaches, which often require a delay between surgery and radiation therapy to allow for wound healing, GammaTile eliminates this treatment gap. By delivering immediate, localized radiation directly at the tumor site, it is designed to maximize the treatment's effectiveness against remaining cancer cells and reduce the risk of regrowth.1

About GT Medical Technologies, Inc.

GT Medical Technologies was founded by a dedicated team of brain tumor specialists to address unmet needs in brain tumor treatment. The company is committed to improving the lives of patients with brain tumors through innovative solutions that elevate the standard of care.

About GammaTile

GammaTile is an FDA-cleared, bioabsorbable collagen implant embedded with radiation seeds, designed for patients with operable brain tumors. By delivering radiation directly from within—placed into the surgical cavity at the time of tumor removal—GammaTile provides immediate, localized treatment. This approach targets remaining cancer cells when they are at their lowest levels to help prevent regrowth, while minimizing radiation exposure to healthy brain tissue.

Since its full market launch in the United States in March 2020, GammaTile has been adopted by more than 100 leading centers, underscoring its growing acceptance in both academic and community healthcare settings. For more information, visit gammatile.com and follow @GammaTile on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X.

