GT Metabolic™ Solutions, Inc., announces completion of the first magnetic compression anastomosis cases in the USA following FDA clearance of its linear magnet technology - the MagDI™ System

"Bariatric surgery is well known to be the most reliable and effective therapy we have for the treatment of morbid obesity. Now, with the successful use of magnetic anastomosis I can lower the risk of complications like bleeding and leakage to virtually zero. Our most effective operations for the treatment of obesity are now safer than ever thanks to magnetic compression anastomosis," said Dr. Billy.

Michel Gagner, MD, Chief Medical Officer and co-founder of GT Metabolic who was also on site to provide observational support, said "It is beyond exciting to see this technology in the OR in the U.S."

Thierry Thaure, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder, GT Metabolic, said, "We thank Dr. Billy, his staff, his patients, and Community Memorial Hospital – Ventura in Ventura County, California, for being the first team to use our magnetic surgery platform, MagDI™ System technology in the U.S. This represents a significant advancement in bariatric surgery and in the commercialization of our novel technology."

Clinical evidence continues to support the efficacy of this approach that uses magnets to help achieve anastomosis. It is an incisionless, sutureless, staple-free technique that leaves behind no foreign material to impede the natural tissue healing process.1-4 To date, there are no reported leaks or bleeds.

"For those seeking new tools for less invasive procedures, the MagDI™ System is the much-anticipated evolution in bariatrics. The industry has never been more ready for this technology than it is today. GT Metabolic will now accelerate U.S. market release in collaboration with leading surgeons and hospital centers," said Ronald Galovich, Vice President Sales & Marketing, GT Metabolic Solutions, Inc.

"We are honored to be the first hospital in the United States to experience this transformative platform and we thank Dr. Billy for his clinical leadership. As a health system dedicated to remaining at the forefront of medical technology and innovation, we are excited about utilizing this system to advance patient outcomes at Community Memorial Healthcare," said Mick Zdeblick, President & CEO, Community Memorial Healthcare.

About GT Metabolic™ Solutions Inc.

GT Metabolic Solutions Inc. is leading the world with its development of magnetic compression anastomosis technologies for next-stage minimally invasive procedures. An elegant approach that uses magnets to help achieve anastomosis, the incisionless, sutureless, staple-free technique leaves no foreign material to impede the natural tissue healing process.

Working in tandem with renowned global experts, our team has engineered a magnetic compression solution called delayed anastomosis technology (DAT) that surgeons can use to create consistent anastomosis while helping minimize potential complications, such as leaks and bleeds, in challenging applications. Our solution democratizes the surgical approach to anastomosis. It can be used in procedure staging and is 100% reversible.

Committed to improving patients' lives and healthcare provider outcomes, GT Metabolic Solutions Inc. is disrupting the market by introducing magnetic compression anastomosis technologies to bariatric, metabolic and digestive health providers in the U.S. and abroad.

About Community Memorial Healthcare

Community Memorial Healthcare is a nonprofit, independent health system serving the needs of Ventura County, California. It is comprised of Community Memorial Hospital – Ventura, Community Memorial Hospital – Ojai, and a network of primary and specialty care health centers across its service area. The organization is supported by the Community Memorial Foundation and the Ojai Valley Hospital Foundation. Visit mycmh.org for more information.

