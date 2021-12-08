GT Molecular Announces a Highly Sensitive Wastewater Testing Service for the Omicron Coronavirus Variant

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GT Molecular, a company providing multiplexed, ultrasensitive PCR assays for wastewater-based epidemiology, cancer and pathogen panels, has announced the upcoming release of its sensitive PCR tests to monitor the coronavirus Omicron variant, B.1.1.529.

The Omicron variant which was designated a "variant of concern" by the World Health Organization (WHO) is by far the most divergent variant with more than 30 mutations in the spike protein. The virus was first identified in South Africa and has now been reported in dozens of countries around the world. The WHO has reported that preliminary findings suggest a higher risk of transmission compared to other variants of concern.