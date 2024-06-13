GT Molecular Announces an Ultra-Sensitive RT-PCR Multiplex Panel for Eight Key KRAS G12-G13 Mutations

VAF ≤ 0.03% - Affords digital PCR sensitivity in RT-PCR

Suitable for tissue, liquid biopsy, and minimal residual disease (MRD) research applications

Translational research testing services available

FORT COLLINS, Colo., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GT Molecular, Inc., a leader in developing ultra-sensitive PCR assays for cancer research, pathogen detection, and wastewater-based epidemiology testing, is adding to its cancer molecular assay product line with a multi-target RT-PCR assay kit featuring robust quality control metrics and internal process controls. The GT Real-Time KRAS G12-G13 Typing PCR Kit targets common mutations found in many human cancers. This assay kit is designed and optimized for the Bio-Rad CFX96 Touch™ Real-Time PCR systems. For other platforms, please contact us!

Key Benefits Include:

Ultra-Sensitive Detection of Eight Key KRAS Mutations on a Real-Time PCR platform. Post this

Broad coverage – Discriminates eight relevant mutations found in the human KRAS gene: G12C, G12V, G12S, G12A, G12R, G12D, G13C, and G13D.

Discriminates eight relevant mutations found in the human gene: G12C, G12V, G12S, G12A, G12R, G12D, G13C, and G13D. Ultra-sensitive, low input DNA assay with GT Molecular's proprietary GT-Plex™ chemistry, the kit achieves 0.01 - 0.03% variant allele frequency (VAF) across all mutations for improved detection limits compared with similar assays on the market – even compared to digital PCR assays.

assay with the kit achieves across all mutations for improved detection limits compared with similar assays on the market – even compared to digital PCR assays. Economical and fast – Results in a few hours.

Results in a few hours. Sample flexibility – Suitable for FFPE and plasma samples.

Additional offerings from GT Molecular include:

PCR Kits as well as a rapid national digital PCR and NGS testing services for oncology, SARS-CoV-2, variants, and multiple pathogens including influenza A/B & H5N1, RSV, C. auris, polio, and others.

The company is empowering hundreds of academic, commercial, and public testing laboratories worldwide with its easy-to-use and accurate PCR assay kits as well as its national testing and sequencing services.

About GT Molecular

With its GT-Plex™ patented and patent-pending technology, GT Molecular is a leader in providing ultrasensitive, multiplexed digital PCR and qPCR tests. GT Molecular's technology provides a user friendly, out-of-box solution for rapid deployment with reliable and consistent measurements while detecting as little as 3-4 molecules of target nucleic acid. The company has a growing catalog that includes multiplexed PCR kits for oncology and pathogen research as well as wastewater-based epidemiology. For more information, please visit us at www.gtmolecular.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

