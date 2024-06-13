GT Molecular Announces an Ultra-Sensitive RT-PCR Multiplex Panel for Eight Key KRAS G12-G13 Mutations

VAF ≤ 0.03% - Affords digital PCR sensitivity in RT-PCR

Suitable for tissue, liquid biopsy, and minimal residual disease (MRD) research applications

Translational research testing services available

For Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

FORT COLLINS, Colo., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GT Molecular, Inc., a leader in developing ultra-sensitive PCR assays for cancer research, pathogen detection, and wastewater-based epidemiology testing, is adding to its cancer molecular assay product line with a multi-target RT-PCR assay kit featuring robust quality control metrics and internal process controls. The GT Real-Time KRAS G12-G13 Typing PCR Kit targets common mutations found in many human cancers. This assay kit is designed and optimized for the Bio-Rad CFX96 Touch™ Real-Time PCR systems. For other platforms, please contact us!

Key Benefits Include:

  • Broad coverage Discriminates eight relevant mutations found in the human KRAS gene: G12C, G12V, G12S, G12A, G12R, G12D, G13C, and G13D.
  • Ultra-sensitive, low input DNA assay with GT Molecular's proprietary GT-Plex™ chemistry, the kit achieves 0.01 - 0.03% variant allele frequency (VAF) across all mutations for improved detection limits compared with similar assays on the market – even compared to digital PCR assays.
  • Economical and fast – Results in a few hours.
  • Sample flexibility – Suitable for FFPE and plasma samples.

Additional offerings from GT Molecular include:

PCR Kits as well as a rapid national digital PCR and NGS testing services for oncology, SARS-CoV-2, variants, and multiple pathogens including influenza A/B & H5N1, RSV, C. auris, polio, and others.

The company is empowering hundreds of academic, commercial, and public testing laboratories worldwide with its easy-to-use and accurate PCR assay kits as well as its national testing and sequencing services.

About GT Molecular

With its GT-Plex™ patented and patent-pending technology, GT Molecular is a leader in providing ultrasensitive, multiplexed digital PCR and qPCR tests. GT Molecular's technology provides a user friendly, out-of-box solution for rapid deployment with reliable and consistent measurements while detecting as little as 3-4 molecules of target nucleic acid. The company has a growing catalog that includes multiplexed PCR kits for oncology and pathogen research as well as wastewater-based epidemiology. For more information, please visit us at www.gtmolecular.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

