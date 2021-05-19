GT Molecular Launches Highly Sensitive Multiplexed PCR Tests for the Indian Coronavirus Variant

FORT COLLINS, Colo., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GT Molecular, a company providing multiplexed, ultrasensitive PCR assays for wastewater-based epidemiology, cancer and pathogen panels for clinical labs, has started shipping its sensitive PCR tests to monitor the coronavirus variant, B.1.617. The virus was first spotted in India and upgraded to a global variant of concern by the WHO. It is sometimes referred to as the double mutant because it contains two mutations of concern and has been reported to be highly contagious and potentially capable of evading the immune system.

Two offerings are available:

A national wastewater-based epidemiology testing service in which sewage from communities around the country is tested for the presence of the key mutations that define the B.1.617 double mutant variant from India . Ultrasensitive RT-PCR and dPCR reagent kits to empower academic, commercial, and public testing laboratories: Quantification and differentiation PCR kit for the B.1.617 variant Validated, quantitative standards and multiplex PCR assays for the original strain of Wuhan /WHO/4 (A), the UK variant (B.1.1.7), the South African variant (B.1.351), the Brazilian variant (P.1), the California variant (B.1.427) and the Indian variant (B.1.617).

These new offerings add to GT Molecular's growing molecular assay catalog that includes SARS-CoV-2 multi-variant tests, cancer panels, multiplexed pathogen panels for clinical labs and quantitative standards.

About GT Molecular

GT Molecular is a leader in providing highly customizable, ultrasensitive digital PCR and qPCR tests. GTM's molecular app technology is an easy-to-use, end-to-end solution for rapid deployment and provides reliable and consistent measurements while detecting as little as 1-3 molecules of target nucleic acid.

