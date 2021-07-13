GT Molecular Launches Highly Sensitive PCR Tests for the SARS-CoV-2 Delta Variant and Influenza A/B

FORT COLLINS, Colo., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GT Molecular, an industry leader in wastewater testing and multiplex, ultrasensitive PCR assays for cancer and pathogen epidemiology, has started shipping its sensitive PCR tests to monitor the coronavirus Delta variant (B.1.617.2). The variant was first identified in India in December of 2020 and has been designated a variant of concern by the WHO due to extremely high transmissibility. Since its initial detection in the US in March of 2021, the Delta variant has spread rapidly and is now estimated to comprise the majority of all COVID 19 cases nationwide. In addition to SARS-CoV-2 variants, GT molecular now offers testing and PCR kits for the detection of Influenza A and B, empowering researchers and policymakers to accurately monitor community pathogen levels and make sound data driven decisions.

The new offerings include Targeted Wastewater Testing Service and PCR kits with quantitative controls for:

Multi-Variant Digital PCR – All-in-one kit differentiates SARS-CoV-2 Variants of Concern (Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta and Epsilon) in a single multiplex digital PCR reaction. Delta/Epsilon Digital PCR or RT-qPCR – Stand-alone kits differentiate SARS-CoV-2 Epsilon variant and the family of variants first identified in India (B.1.617 group), including the Delta variant. Influenza A/B digital PCR – Stand-alone kit detects and differentiates Influenza A and B. Fee-for-Service Testing – Laboratory testing service for all the above.

Additional RT-qPCR kits are available to screen for California (Epsilon, B.1.427/B.1.429), UK (Alpha, B.1.1.7), Brazil/Japan (Gamma, P.2) and South Africa (Beta, B.1.351) variants.

These new offerings add to GT Molecular's growing molecular assay catalog that includes SARS-CoV-2 multi-variant tests, cancer panels, multiplexed pathogen panels for clinical labs and quantitative standards.

About GT Molecular

GT Molecular is a leader in providing highly customizable, ultrasensitive digital PCR and qPCR tests and services. GTM's technology is an easy-to-use solution for rapid deployment and provides reliable and consistent measurements while detecting as little as 1-3 molecules of target nucleic acid. The assays have been used in testing labs across the United States to accurately detect and monitor pathogen levels, providing high quality data for epidemiological studies and actionable policy decisions.

