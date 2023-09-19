GT Molecular Launches Multiplexed Assay Kit for Respiratory Pathogen Detection on the Roche Digital LightCycler® System

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GT Molecular, Inc., a company providing ultrasensitive PCR assays for wastewater-based epidemiology testing, pathogen detection, and cancer research is pleased to announce an agreement with Roche to provide a highly multiplexed respiratory panel for wastewater surveillance on the new Roche Digital LightCycler® System. This digital PCR assay kit co-quantifies respiratory pathogens SARS-CoV-2, influenza A, influenza B, and RSV, as well as an internal process control all within a single reaction well. The kit Is available for sale starting today.

GT-Plex™ Digital PCR Assay Kit (PRNewsfoto/GT Molecular)
GT-Plex™ Digital PCR Assay Kit (PRNewsfoto/GT Molecular)

Key Benefits Include:

  • Roche Digital LightCycler® System affords the ability to simultaneously co-quantify six targets in a single well.
  • GT-Digital Wastewater Surveillance Respiratory Pathogen Assay Kit for the Roche Digital LightCycler® System detects and quantifies influenza A/B, SARS-CoV-2, Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) A/B, including an internal process control and a fecal indicator.
  • Designed, optimized and validated for wastewater surveillance using the Roche Digital LightCycler® System.

Request our Whitepaper: "Multiplexed wastewater monitoring reveals atypical respiratory pathogen seasonal activity"

Wastewater-based epidemiology continues to gain traction as a complement to clinical-based epidemiology by providing aggregate samples representative of entire communities. Using the Roche Digital LightCycler®, GT Molecular developed a multiplex assay kit targeting influenza A, influenza B, RSV A/B, SARS-CoV-2, along with all necessary controls. This whitepaper describes assay and system compatibility with various workflows, wastewater inhibition, longitudinal studies for monitoring atypical seasonal behavior. Use of this kit can provide rapid, actionable infectious disease trend monitoring.

Additional offerings from GT Molecular include:

  • RT-qPCR and digital PCR Kits targeting respiratory viruses, norovirus, C. auris, mpox, polio, and more!
  • Rapid, National digital PCR and NGS Wastewater and Research Testing Services
  • Wastewater Sample Logistics Management
  • Opioid and drugs of abuse testing in wastewater for community and institutional monitoring
  • Highly-multiplexed Cancer RUO* Panels (EGFR, KRAS, IDH 1&2, NPM1, etc.)

About GT Molecular

With its GT-Plex™ patented assay technology, GT Molecular is a leader in providing ultrasensitive, multiplexed digital PCR and qPCR tests for cancer research and wastewater-based epidemiology. GTM's technology provides a user friendly, out-of-box solution for rapid deployment with reliable measurements to detect as little as 3-4 molecules of target nucleic acid.

For more information, access to customer support, and to order, visit www.gtmolecular.com, call us at 970-498-1698, or contact us at [email protected].

*For research use only. Not intended for diagnostic purposes.

SOURCE GT Molecular

