GT1 Sports Club and Hypercar Invitational Announce Joint Endeavor

SAN FRANCISCO, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SRO's GT1 Sports Club by Curbstone Events (GT1) and Hypercar Invitational (HI ), announced today their inaugural joint venture. The event is scheduled to take place at the Circuit of the Americas May 17 – 20, 2024. This alliance merges the enthusiasm for GT racing with the unique automotive experiences provided by Hypercar Invitational. Notably, this marks the expansion of the European program and signifies the premier occasion of hosting the GT1 Sports Club program in America.

"We are delighted to bring the excitement of GT1 Sports Club to America and are proud to partner with Hypercar Invitational," said Ludovic Colman, General Manager of Curbstone Events. "The exceptional layout of the 5,513 km long track will be a great stage for the hyper and supercars of the GT1 Sports Club and Hypercar Invitational."

Over the course of an elite three-day affair, attendees of GT1 and HI will navigate one of the world's foremost F1 tracks alongside GT racecars, engage with industry insiders, and witness unveilings featuring the latest hypercars. This opportunity invites owners of hypercars and super track cars to bring their best machines to the Circuit of the Americas for inclusion in the GT1 exhibition during the Fanatec GT World Challenge America Powered by AWS race weekend.

"The inclusion of GT1 Sports Club and Hypercar Invitational in the Fanatec GT World Challenge America powered by AWS event at COTA will offer an unparalleled spectacle for enthusiasts in attendance," expressed Robbie Montinola, Vice President of Marketing at SRO Motorsports America. "The sights and sounds of these superb hypercars will further enhance the overall experience and complement the diverse lineup of racecars that will be competing at our home circuit."

Noteworthy highlights of event include:

A world premier announcement from renowned hypercar designer, Sasha Selipanov, and a private meet and greet.

A dedicated female track-driving program spearheaded by champion driver, Christina Nielsen .

. Private gatherings featuring prominent industry figures.

Alessandro Borroni, founder of Hypercar Invitational, said, "We built the Hypercar Invitational model as a dynamic launch platform for the world's most amazing machinery, offering a unique way for collectors and automotive founders, designers and engineers to break bread together. However, the missing piece was the opportunity to include the automotive spectator in this automotive nirvana. With this new joint concept, attendees at COTA can now become part of the magic of HI events. This completes our original vision".

Owners of hypercars and super track cars are encouraged to seize this rare chance to enjoy their extraordinary machines on the track. Sessions will alternate race cars and hypercars, captivating thousands of enthusiastic spectators and motorsport aficionados who share the same fervent passion for exceptional engineering and motorsports. Alongside showcasing their cars in the paddock, participants will also indulge in a VIP experience throughout the race weekend. This includes multiple driving sessions, allowing them to immerse themselves in the on-track excitement first-hand behind the wheel. Moreover, participants will also have the opportunity to enjoy their cars on the track during a private hypercar-only track day on the Monday following the event. Individualized coaching will also be available upon request, under the tutelage of champion racing driver, Christina Nielsen and her team.

Space is limited, with selection conducted through a discerning application process, with priority given to past attendees. Interested individuals can find further details and submit applications at https://hypercarinvitational.com .

SRO Motorsports Group – the global leader in GT Racing

With more than 30 years' experience at the forefront of a continuously evolving industry, SRO Motorsports Group is the established leader in global GT racing. The company has developed a diverse portfolio of international and domestic series spanning Europe, America, Asia and Australia, with categories catering for GT1, GT2, GT3, GT4 and touring car machinery. Since 2001 it has overseen stewardship of the CrowdStrike 24 Hours of Spa, helping to return the event – which celebrates its centenary this year – to a position of global significance. SRO also works with the FIA to organize and promote the FIA Motorsport Games, a multi-disciplinary concept in which drivers compete in the colours of their national flag. The company is led by its founder, Stéphane Ratel, with offices in London, Paris, Liège, Hong Kong and the United States.

About Hypercar Invitational

Founded in 2018 by Alessandro Borroni, Hypercar Invitational (HI) is adynamic platform for luxury automotive launches that bridges elite collectors and sports car enthusiasts with luxury automotive brands. Through HI's curated annual events, brands are given the opportunity to narrate their story and foster significant relationships with key customers and HI attendees. In 2024, HI has expanded its reach with a collaboration with GT1 Sports Club for its inaugural North American debut at Circuit of the Americas, marking HI's first public event. HI offers numerous avenues for brands to connect with potential customers while delivering unparalleled experiences both on and off the track at some of the world's most esteemed tracks and venues. Visit hypercarinvitational.com for more information.

