GTA V Actress and Sundance Producer Attach "Emmett" Director Bridget Stokes To Female-Run Narrative-Feature "Born That Way" through Cross Country Productions

The team released a live-action proof-of-concept, animated by Animation-Director Jordan Bruner, with Cinematography by Tanzania-Unit DP Katherin Machalek.

Proof-of-concept: https://youtu.be/cW4GPqFMtrE

"The beauty of this film's written into the structure of the script. I was drawn to 'Born That Way' because of its truth-searching characters, unconventional story-line, and the theme of love in the modern world," says Stokes.

'A Magical Realist Present Day Fable For The People,' the film explores parallel-realities, human-connection, race, gender, immigration status, and sexuality through live-action and animation.

"The story's about our connectedness to each other, the earth, to animals. It digs into deeply painful territory. The animation gives it humor and levity. It's political and of the now, and it feels vital at this moment in time, in our divided America," says Sinnott.

Written by Sinnott and Mary M. Parr, it was Quarter-Finalist in Gotham-International Screenwriting Competition, top 15% for Academy Nicholl Fellowship, 2nd round (Finalist) for Sundance Screenwriter's Lab, & accepted into Big Vision Empty Wallet's Kickstart Diversity Program.

"Bridget's artistic vision and unique point-of-view bring an exciting, elevated, and important take on our story. I'm thrilled for her leadership and voice as part of the BORN team," says Murtha.

Filming began Summer 2017 in Tanzania, and continues in NYC in Fall 2018, with the goal of gender, race, and sexuality parity within the crew.

Also announced: Co-producer Emma Berdie Donson, Associate Producer Michelle Kantor, Music-Coordinator Nwaka Onwusa, Assistant-Editor Claire Fishman, Marketing-Director Brittany Hottmann, and Social-Media Team Jordan Snowden, Eliza O'Donovan, Janéa Tyler, Cody Wood.

The proof-of-concept includes Music by Patrick Burke, Sound-Design by Martin Carillo, and Assistant-Editing by Kat King. Actors Stephanie Ann Whited and Chris Schermerhorn round-out the video, featuring people and animal-life from NYC streets, and Maasai children from Tanzania. Cross Country Productions is establishing a film-fund for their work with the Maasai.

The team's currently making actor attachments.

"Born That Way's" repped for legal-counsel by Bianca Grimshaw (Beasts of the Southern Wild) of GKSD (Moonlight).

