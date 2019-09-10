GTB Appoints Kurt Kulas as Head of Production at Makerhouse

DEARBORN, Mich., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GTB, a global, industry-leading communications agency, announced today the appointment of Kurt Kulas as EVP, head of production North America at Makerhouse, its reimagined, next-generation global production house.

(PRNewsfoto/GTB)

Kulas has earned a reputation as one of the industry's most accomplished production executives. His most recent position was managing director at Cutters Studios, and prior to that he was the managing partner for international production consultancy Admaniax. Kulas' experience also includes over 20 years at Doner, culminating in the role of director of integrated production. He also led production teams at Campbell Ewald and Young & Rubicam.

Kulas' work has included clients such as British Petroleum, Lincoln, Mazda, Pennzoil, Del Taco, PNC Bank, Lowes, 7-Eleven, Chrysler, Ralph Lauren and the U.S. Navy.

Designed to deliver both creative excellence and greater production efficiency, Makerhouse is a technology-powered content production house created in collaboration with MSC, GTB's sister WPP agency. Increasingly, brands need high-quality content distributed quickly to precise audiences, and Makerhouse answers that call with 12 production units across all time zones in order to deliver 24/7 service.

"Makerhouse reflects our ongoing commitment to delivering a modern production offering to our clients around the world," said Andy Rutberg, Makerhouse CEO. "Kurt will help accelerate our progress to date in order to deliver a world-class product and even greater value."

Kulas' role is effective September 10th.

About GTB

A global, industry-leading communications agency, GTB transforms businesses through the world's most purposeful, creative solutions fueled by precise marketing. Founded in 2007 and part of WPP (NYSE: WPP), GTB leverages its deep understanding of the consumer and its clients to deliver true integration within the speed, diversity and potential of modern communications to "make what matters" for people and for business. GTB has 52 global offices and operates across 6 continents. Learn more at www.gtb.com .

Contact

Kevin Karolak

Chief Marketing Officer, GTB

248.763.0207

Kevin.Karolak@gtb.com

SOURCE GTB

Related Links

http://www.gtb.com

