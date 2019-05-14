GTB Brings The One Club's Global Portfolio Night to Detroit on May 22

DEARBORN, Mich., May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rising creatives in the Detroit area looking to break into the fields of advertising and design will be able to attend an evening of career mentoring and guidance from top industry creative directors thanks to GTB, who will serve as local host of The One Club for Creativity's global Portfolio Night 2019.

Founded in 2007, GTB is a global communications agency with a single purpose: to make what matters for people and for business. From Cannes to The One Show to Clio, GTB's work has been recognized by the advertising industry around the world for over a decade.

Portfolio Night will take place on Wednesday, May 22, at GTB's headquarters in Dearborn, Michigan. Those interested in attending this special professional development event can get tickets here.

Long recognized as the world's largest advertising portfolio review program, Portfolio Night is a fast-paced evening of advice, networking and recruitment. The annual event will take place this year in more than two dozen cities across the globe on the same date to help the next generation of creative talent. Portfolio Night is organized by The One Club for Creativity , the world's foremost non-profit organization recognizing creative excellence in advertising and design.

The program also includes Portfolio Night All-Stars, where each city host selects one rising creative in their market with the best portfolio. These talented participants will have the opportunity to be flown to New York and be part of a team who will work at The One Club headquarters on a creative brief assignment for a major global brand.

Since starting in 2003, Portfolio Night has taken place in 70 cities across 45 countries, where 8,751 portfolios have been reviewed. Participating cities this year include Atlanta, Beijing, Buenos Aires, Dubai, Lisbon, Melbourne, New York, Paris, São Paulo, Shanghai, and others.

"Portfolio Night serves as the gateway for young people to enter the industry," said Clare Meridew, Chief Creative Officer, GTB. "It enables the creative leaders of today to meet, mentor and possibly even hire the next generation of creative talent."

"Portfolio Night is a unique global event that serves as a high-visibility opportunity for agencies and creative directors to give back to the industry by guiding the earliest steps of future copywriters, art directors and technologists," said Kevin Swanepoel, CEO, The One Club for Creativity. "We hope every young creative person in the area will take advantage of this incredible opportunity to get feedback from top professionals."

About The One Club for Creativity

The One Club for Creativity ( www.oneclub.org ), producer of the prestigious One Show, ADC Annual Awards and Creative Week, is the world's foremost non-profit organization whose mission is to support and celebrate the success of the global creative community.

About GTB

A global, industry-leading communications agency, GTB transforms businesses through the world's most purposeful, creative solutions fueled by precise marketing. Founded in 2007 and part of the WPP group, GTB leverages its deep understanding of the consumer and its clients' business to deliver true integration within the speed, diversity and potential of modern communications to "make what matters" for people and for business. GTB has 52 global offices and operates across 6 continents. Learn more at www.gtb.com.

Media Contacts:

Kevin Karolak

Chief Marketing Officer, GTB

248.763.0207

Kevin.Karolak@gtb.com

Ellen Grimes

Communications Coordinator, GTB

313.520.7458

Ellen.Grimes@gtb.com

SOURCE GTB

Related Links

http://www.gtb.com

