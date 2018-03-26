GTB Symposium Features Industry Leaders, Empowering Women to Restart Careers

"We recognize that those re-entering the workforce often face unique obstacles," said GTB's Kim Brink. "We want to help talented women overcome these challenges by giving them the confidence and tools they need for a successful return to a rewarding career."

GTB hosted its first symposium in 2016 with the launch of a 10-week paid returnship program. Since then, GTB has hosted 11 Returnship professionals, some of whom now work for the agency across different disciplines.

A symposium highlight will be author, journalist and diversity advocate Stromberg's keynote address on how trailblazing women are innovating for work/life integration.

The Symposium -- which will also include networking opportunities, a panel discussion with industry-leading women, break-out sessions and access to on-site interviews for the GTB Returnship program -- is free of charge and includes lunch.

The event is from 10 am to 4 pm at 550 Town Center Drive, Dearborn, Michigan. To register, click here or contact Kristin.budzisz@gtb.com for more information.

About GTB

Headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan and founded in 2007, GTB is an industry-leading advertising and communications agency. Formerly known as Team Detroit, Blue Hive, and Retail First, the agency unified under the single name GTB in May 2016 and acquired Zubi Advertising Services in January 2017. A WPP company, GTB has 52 global offices across six continents. Clients include Ford Motor Company, Johnson Controls, and Aptiv, among others. Visit http://www.gtb.com for more information.

