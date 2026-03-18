SAN JOSE, Calif., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The following report is from Deepblue Finance——

Walking into the main hall of the San Jose McEnery Convention Center for NVIDIA GTC 2026, you might expect to be overwhelmed by a tidal wave of silicon and compute jargon. Yet, the one thing currently stopping top engineers and analysts in their tracks is a highly futuristic monolith standing solo in the core lobby area—the Panoramic Intelligent AI Rack.

Prominently displayed right behind it in the NVIDIA MGX ecosystem zone is Jensen Huang's quote: "Together with our incredible MGX ecosystem, we are building the AI infrastructure of the next industrial revolution." The appearance of this rack turns that grand vision into a tangible physical reality.

The initial visual impact of the Panoramic Intelligent AI Rack comes from its outer shell. In live demonstrations, the glass panels—initially as deep and opaque as a black hole—instantaneously switch to fully transparent in sync with the compute workload, revealing the high-speed, RGB-illuminated server arrays humming inside. But to Silicon Valley engineers, this is far more than just visual "compute aesthetics."

As AI enters the era of the NVIDIA Rubin NVL72 architecture, compute density is approaching physical limits. Traditional metal racks are not only excessively heavy, but their internal thermal state is essentially a "black box." Leveraging the high-temperature rigidity and exceptional thermal emissivity of its crystalline substrates, this rack reconstructs the physical barrier into an active thermally conductive boundary. More importantly, it solves the Achilles' heel of liquid cooling systems: the hidden danger of "blind mating." The panoramic interface elevates high-pressure liquid cooling's black-box operations into a visualized, precision alignment engineering, eliminating the risk of fluid leakage at its physical root. Furthermore, compared to traditional steel racks, the aerospace-grade V1.2 glass architecture utilized by this cabinet significantly reduces the overall weight while maintaining extreme structural rigidity.

If you look closely at this rack, along with its accompanying precision coolant distribution units (CDUs) and heat dissipation carriers, you will clearly see the mark of YUANS. However, a hardware masterpiece that fuses top-tier materials science, complex fluid dynamics, and cutting-edge AI protocols is clearly not something a single company can accomplish alone. According to analysts well-versed in the supply chain, this rack was co-developed by Lens Technology, a leading AI hardware powerhouse, and Yuans. Lens Technology's profound expertise in aerospace-grade glass processing and precision manufacturing explains how this seemingly impossible physical form factor was realized with such high-level craftsmanship. It declares to the market that the next leap in the AI revolution lies not only in advanced chip nodes, but also in the radically new physical structures and materials science required to house that compute power.

SOURCE Deepblue Finance