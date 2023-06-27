GTCFX, UAE's Leading STP Broker Onboards Optimove as CRM Marketing Solution to Strengthen Customer Relationships

The UAE's #1 online-trading brand partners with the retention marketing leader to scale marketing personalization and Customer-Led Marketing

LONDON, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GTCFX, the multi-regulated online brokerage house, today announced a new partnership with Optimove, the first Customer-Led Marketing platform. The collaboration is indicative of Optimove's rapid expansion into the trading and financial services industries. The announcement comes on the heels of Optimove's addition of Wealthify, BD Swiss, CM Trading, IronFX, and FXCM to its growing list of financial services clients.

The partnership with Optimove, a champion of Customer-Led Marketing, enables GTCFX to employ a marketing strategy that starts with the customer instead of a service or product. With Optimove, GTCFX can effectively stand out in the competitive foreign exchange market by providing personalized experiences in real-time with hyper-personalized messages and offers across any channel, helping to differentiate their brand. This will empower the online trading brand to place the customer at the heart of every marketing action, increasing loyalty, retention rate, and Customer Lifetime Value.

Offering a multi-asset trading platform & providing customer with the opportunity to invest in several types of financial markets, GTCFX deals with financial assets in the form of stock, forex, and commodities. The company offers social trading as well, where clients can replicate the moves of professional traders to gain returns.

GTCFX will gain several additional vital capabilities from Optimove's CRM Marketing solution:

GTCFX will be able to access unified, historical, real-time, and predictive data to create as many creative customer segments as they desire without relying on other teams. Enhanced marketing attribution: GTCFX will be able to measure the incremental impact of each message along the customer journey, enabling true multi-touch marketing attribution.

GTCFX will be able to measure the incremental impact of each message along the customer journey, enabling true multi-touch marketing attribution. Personalization at Scale: GTCFX will be empowered to personalize each marketing message's audience, channel, and content levels with seamless and scalable tools.

"We're happy to partner with Optimove and adopt marketing practices that place our traders at the heart of our marketing strategy," said Mubashar Saeed, Global Head of Marketing at GTCFX. "The trading industry is in rapid growth, and with economic uncertainty persisting, we must give each trader personalized treatment that ensures we meet and exceed their needs. This approach will help us boost retention, improve conversion, and reactivate idle and surface VIP traders. With Optimove, we can create better, stronger customer relationships, increase loyalty and truly understand what makes our customers tick."

"As the competition over customers' attention and wallets intensifies in the financial services industry, due to the current economic climate, focusing on existing customers emerges as the only viable growth solution," said Moshe Demri, EMEA VP Revenue & General Manager at Optimove. "Optimove's Customer-Led Marketing tools empower GTC to let their clients lead the way and create their own journeys. When brands listen to their customers and deliver sophisticated, personalized, and relevant campaigns, they win the loyalty of one-time clients and turn them into returning, lifelong ones while improving their overall bottom line."

About Optimove

Optimove is the first Customer-Led Marketing Platform. Its solutions ensure that marketing always starts with the customer instead of a campaign or product. Customer-Led Marketing has been proven to deliver brands an average increase of 33% in customer lifetime value.

It is the only Customer-Led Marketing Platform powered by the combination of 1) rich historical, real-time, and predictive customer data, 2) AI-led multichannel journey orchestration, and 3) statistically credible multitouch attribution of every marketing action.

Optimove provides industry-specific and use-case solutions for hundreds of leading consumer brands including SodaStream, Papa John's, Staples, and others across sports, gaming, retail, telecommunications, and financial services.

For more information go to Optimove.com

About GTCFX

Global Trade Capital (GTCFX) is a highly regulated global brokerage house that provides a wide array of trading options through MT4/MT5 & Ctrader platforms and multiple account offerings as per the trader's appetite. GTCFX offers 1000+ global assets including CFDs, commodities, stocks and indices with an insurance coverage of up to 1 million USD and unmatched trading conditions. GTCFX maintains a leadership position in the market by securing multiple awards, global regulations, 10+ global offices and 200+ employees working across the globe.

With 24x7 multilingual customer support and free technical trading analysis tools offered by GTCFX to its customers, GTCFX is a top choice for seasoned and professional traders across the globe.

For detailed analysis of company portfolio, please visit www.gtcfx.com

