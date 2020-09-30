GTCOM-US to provide first-of-kind APAC alternative data as part of Bloomberg's data marketplace

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GTCOM Technology Corporation (GTCOM-US), a leading alternative data fintech firm providing firms with smarter insights into China, today announces a new project with Bloomberg Enterprise Access Point. GTCOM-US will be the first Asia-pacific alternative data provider on Bloomberg's alternative data catalogue , and will be providing sentiment data derived from its proprietary big data engine, giving Bloomberg Data License clients unique access to sentiment data from China to help drive alpha within their trading strategies.

The sentiment analysis of 5 popular buckets, including Global Luxury Brands, the Technology Media Telecom Sector, as well as a Russell US 3000 Aggregate category will be updated daily on Enterprise Access Point. GTCOM-US's data is derived from its advanced Natural Language Processing (NLP) and machine learning technology, which enables GTCOM-US to process multilingual data.

Thomas Nigro, Head of North America of GTCOM-US comments "Our huge volume of alternative datasets, combined with our advanced NLP and machine learning technology, makes it clear and simple for investors to extract signals from our sentiment data which genuinely generate alpha. We're thrilled to be the first provider of this kind of data on Bloomberg Enterprise Access Point. We're spearheading competitive edge by enabling global investors to be at the forefront of market changes in real time. This work with Bloomberg marks a key milestone within our mission of being the gateway to China. Our goal is to bridge the gap between the East and the West by providing global investors with robust Chinese data utilizing advanced technologies that will help them realize the true value from alternative data."

GTCOM-US' alternative data can be used by Bloomberg Data License clients to monitor sentiment trends regarding specific companies, sectors or thematic issues. Users will have access to GTCOM-US' sentiment data across various categories. GTCOM-US' alternative data analysis scope also covers companies listed on the top 10 global equity exchanges - Frankfurt, Euronext, HKEX, LSE, NDAQ, NYSE, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Tokyo & TSX, benchmarking sentiment analysis against market value.



Bloomberg's Enterprise Access Point is a web-based platform data marketplace for clients to easily discover and act on Bloomberg data products. It can be used to browse datasets, examine metadata, download and test sample datasets prior to acquisition, and immediately put them to use within an organization. It provides access to Bloomberg's One Data offering, including standardized reference, regulatory, pricing, and quantitative data.

About GTCOM-US:

GTCOM-US provides global investors with robust Chinese alternative data and analysis utilizing advanced technologies that will translate into better investment decisions. It provides comprehensive alternative data from an extensive range of sources in China acquired through multilingual NLP and machine learning technologies – leading financial firms to alpha. For more information visit: http://www.gtcom-us.com/

For additional information contact:

GTCOM-US

Tom Nigro, Head of North America

[email protected] or [email protected]

Aspectus Group (communications)

Sena McGrand, Account Manager

[email protected]

SOURCE GTCOM-US

Related Links

http://www.gtcom-us.com/

