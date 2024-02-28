GTCR and Avryo Healthcare Invest in 7to7 Dental

Investment to strategically expand leading dental service organization's footprint and modern dentistry offering

CHICAGO, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GTCR, a leading private equity firm, announced today that its management partnership with Kelly McCrann, Avryo Health Services, LLC ("Avryo Healthcare"), has completed a strategic investment in 7to7 Dental ("7to7" or "the Company") in partnership with Justin Coke, Chief Executive Officer, and Tiffany Winburn, DMD, Chief Clinical Officer, who retained substantial ownership in the Company. Kelly McCrann has joined 7to7 as Executive Chairman alongside the existing management team who will continue in their current roles.

Founded in 2008 and based in San Antonio, Texas, 7to7 is a leading dental service organization (DSO) with nine locations in the area. Providing a comprehensive suite of dentistry services, including general and specialty dentistry, specialty endodontic and oral surgery services, orthodontics, cosmetic dentistry and emergency dentistry, 7to7 delivers unique customer service by offering extended hours seven days a week, better accommodating busy patients' schedules and dentistry needs.

Avryo Healthcare is a Leaders Strategy™ partnership formed with Kelly McCrann in 2022 with the intention of partnering with companies in the multi-site healthcare services industry as part of a strategy to build a market-leading company, with a focus on utilizing new technologies and operating strategies to enhance patient access and experiences. Mr. McCrann has over 35 years of experience in the healthcare services industry, including spending significant time operating in the DSO space.

This strategic partnership will strengthen 7to7's offering and position the Company to build on its unique model in the dental services industry. GTCR expects to make additional investments in the business to fund future organic growth initiatives and strategic acquisitions.

"We are thrilled about the partnership between Avryo and the 7to7 team," said Sean Cunningham, Managing Director and Co-Head of Healthcare at GTCR. "Kelly, Justin, and Tiffany bring together complementary strengths with a shared vision of advancing the dental care industry. We look forward to being part of the journey and leveraging GTCR's experience building successful multi-site healthcare services companies."

"7to7 was founded to create a more accessible and convenient patient experience and to provide flexibility for hardworking dental professionals. We're excited to partner with Kelly and the team at GTCR to advance that vision and bring high quality dental experiences to more patients," said Justin Coke, CEO of 7to7.

Kelly McCrann, Executive Chairman of 7to7, added "Justin and Tiffany have built a very special company that truly puts patients first by providing exceptional convenience and offers a differentiated opportunity to continue expansion throughout Texas and beyond. I look forward to working with the 7to7 team to build on their successes to create a patient-centric, modern dental platform."

"The dental services industry has been a focus area for Avryo, and 7to7 has a team and a brand that patients trust. We appreciate their partnership and are excited to strategically pursue the growth opportunities we collectively see ahead of the business," added John D. Kos, Managing Director at GTCR.

