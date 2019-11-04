GTCR and Mega Broadband Investments Complete Acquisition of Vyve Broadband

CHICAGO, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GTCR, a leading private equity firm, announced today that it has completed its previously announced acquisition of Vyve Broadband ("Vyve") through GTCR's portfolio company Mega Broadband Investments LLC ("MBI"), a partnership with CEO Phil Spencer.

Founded in 2012, and operationally headquartered in Shawnee, OK, Vyve provides high-speed data, television and voice services to residential and business customers in rural markets across Oklahoma, Kansas, Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana, Tennessee, Georgia and Wyoming.

Vyve represents the third acquisition for MBI, following the previously completed acquisitions of Northland Communications ("Northland") in October 2018 and the broadband assets of Eagle Communications, Inc. ("Eagle") in August 2019.

Kirkland & Ellis LLP provided legal counsel, PricewaterhouseCoopers served as accounting advisor, and Lazard Middle Market LLC acted as exclusive financial advisor to GTCR and MBI.

About GTCR

Founded in 1980, GTCR is a leading private equity firm focused on investing in growth companies in the Growth Business Services, Technology, Media & Telecommunications, Healthcare and Financial Services & Technology industries. The Chicago-based firm pioneered The Leaders Strategy™ - finding and partnering with management leaders in core domains to identify, acquire and build market-leading companies through transformational acquisitions and organic growth. Since its inception, GTCR has invested more than $15 billion in over 200 companies. For more information, please visit www.gtcr.com.

About Mega Broadband Investments

Mega Broadband Investments was formed in October 2017 as a partnership between Phil Spencer and GTCR. Mega Broadband Investments' mission is to build a leading broadband provider delivering high speed data, video and voice services to residential and commercial customers. For more information, please contact (312) 953-3305.

Media Contact: Eileen Rochford: 312-953-3305: eileenr@theharbingergroup.com

SOURCE GTCR