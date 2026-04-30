GTCR Announces Partnership with Brian Crotty to Form Avelis Holdings

Seasoned Data and Analytics Executive to Build Leading Multi-Product Market Intelligence Platform

CHICAGO, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GTCR, a leading private equity firm, today announced that it has partnered with Brian Crotty, a seasoned data and analytics executive, to form Avelis Holdings, a new platform that will seek to build a data and analytics subscription offering serving global commodity and industrial markets.

The formation of Avelis Holdings is supported by GTCR's Leaders Strategy™ approach, which involves partnering with exceptional management leaders in its core domains to identify, acquire and build market-leading companies through transformational acquisitions and organic growth. GTCR has successfully applied the Leaders Strategy™ for several decades and maintains active partnerships with executives as they build attractive businesses over time. Mr. Crotty will serve as Chief Executive Officer of Avelis Holdings.

"Increasing complexity across global commodity and industrial markets is driving greater demand for trusted data, benchmarks and analytics," said Brian Crotty, CEO of Avelis Holdings. "I am excited to partner with GTCR to build a global data and analytics business delivering deeper insights and greater transparency for customers, drawing on my experience across commodity, energy, industrial and agricultural markets. I have long admired the firm's exceptional track record of scaling market-leading businesses in close collaboration with leadership teams, and look forward to applying this approach at Avelis."

Mr. Crotty brings more than two decades of experience building data and analytics platforms serving global energy and commodity markets. He previously served as Chief Executive Officer of Oil Price Information Service ("OPIS"), where he led the company's transformation from a small information provider into a leading global data, analytics and software platform through product innovation, geographic expansion and strategic acquisitions. Following this successful transformation, OPIS was acquired by IHS Markit in 2016. Brian later led the successful carveout and sale of energy assets including OPIS to Dow Jones in 2022 as part of the merger between S&P Global and IHS Markit.

"Brian is a proven leader with a remarkable track record of building and scaling data and analytics businesses," said Mark Anderson, Managing Director and Head of Technology, Media and Telecommunications at GTCR. "Companies providing mission-critical benchmarking data and analytics can play an increasingly important role in this landscape which remains highly fragmented. We look forward to partnering with Brian to build a scaled intelligence platform."

About GTCR

Founded in 1980, GTCR is a leading private equity firm that invests behind The Leaders Strategy™ – finding and partnering with management leaders in core domains to identify, acquire and build market-leading companies through organic growth and strategic acquisitions. GTCR is focused on investing in transformative growth in companies in the Business & Consumer Services, Financial Services & Technology, Healthcare and Technology, Media & Telecommunications sectors. Since its inception, GTCR has invested more than $35 billion in approximately 300 companies, and the firm currently manages approximately $50 billion in equity capital. GTCR is based in Chicago with offices in New York and West Palm Beach. For more information, please visit www.gtcr.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

About Avelis Holdings

Avelis Holdings is a newly formed platform established in partnership between Brian Crotty and GTCR. The platform is focused on acquiring and building a market-leading provider of mission-critical data, benchmarking and analytics solutions serving global commodity and industrial markets.

GTCR Contact

Josh Clarkson / Ryan Smith / Peter Gavaris

[email protected]

SOURCE GTCR