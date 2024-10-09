GTCR Announces Promotions and New Team Appointments

CHICAGO, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GTCR, a leading private equity firm, announced today the promotions of four senior team members, as well as the addition of two new senior hires for the firm. Together, this group of talented professionals will contribute to maintaining the high level of performance that GTCR has achieved since its founding in 1980. This cohort also further deepens the firm's leadership and enhances GTCR's ability to sustain our growth going forward.

Tom Ehrhart and Mark Springer were promoted to Managing Director. Mr. Ehrhart joined GTCR in 2012 and has played an important role in expanding the firm's Business & Consumer Services investing efforts. Mr. Ehrhart has been integral to several GTCR investments including AssuredPartners, Consumer Cellular, Everon, GreatCall, Itel, Park Place Technologies, PPC Flex, Senske Services, TRANZACT and Vivid Seats. Mr. Springer joined GTCR in 2000 and serves as the firm's Chief Accounting Officer. Mr. Springer has contributed to the excellence of GTCR's finance and accounting activities, supporting the affiliated funds that are managed by GTCR. Mr. Springer has also managed much of the increasingly complex finance, accounting, tax and treasury activities of the firm, and he has been integral to building a strong team in this area.

On behalf of the firm, Co-CEOs Dean Mihas and Collin Roche stated:

"We are pleased to promote both Tom and Mark to Managing Director, which is a reflection of their significant contributions to the firm over many years. Tom has had a meaningful impact on building our team and growing our investment activities in Business & Consumer Services, helping develop key relationships and supporting numerous successful investments. Mark has helped grow a key functional area of the firm with a focus on the highest standards and best practices to support our firm and Limited Partners. Both Tom and Mark serve as excellent examples of our firm's approach to developing talent from within. Their success is a testament to their capabilities, and they are representative of the firm's culture and values which emphasize collaboration and communication with the ability to drive individual impact. We congratulate them on this milestone and look forward to their continued success."

The firm also announced the promotions of Radu Cret and Nelson Iginla to Principal. Mr. Cret joined GTCR in 2014 as a member of the firm's Healthcare team, and Mr. Iginla joined GTCR in 2019 as a member of the firm's Technology, Media & Telecommunications team. Both Mr. Cret and Mr. Iginla have distinguished themselves through their investment acumen and rigor, and each is a key contributor to their respective sector teams. Both are expected to take on broader firm responsibilities over time.

In addition to these senior level promotions, the firm also recently made several other key additions to its team:

Jason Prager joined the firm as Managing Director and will work with GTCR industry teams to provide expertise around complex capital solutions involving structured minority equity and debt within the firm's core domains. Mr. Prager previously worked at Silver Point Capital.

Jessica Wang joined the firm as a Principal on the Investor Relations team, enhancing our ability to maintain high quality communications with our Limited Partners, increasing our capacity to manage coinvest opportunities and otherwise supporting the growth of the firm. Ms. Wang previously worked in investor relations at L Catterton.

Mr. Mihas and Mr. Roche commented: "Jason brings deep expertise to support GTCR's investment capabilities and to broaden our experience in areas such as structured equity and subordinated debt. He has distinguished himself as an investor by working through complex situations to identify and create value. As a firm, we seek to provide flexible capital solutions in the sectors in which we invest and where we can apply our value-added investment approach. As a leader in our capital solutions efforts, Jason will enhance our capabilities as we continue to invest in opportunities where we can offer constructive capital in both control-oriented and structured minority formats.

We are also pleased to add Jessica, who has a successful history with both limited partners and general partners in the private equity industry, to help support our growing investor relations efforts, with a particular focus on deepening relationships and better serving the needs of our Limited Partners."

GTCR Team Member Bios

Tom Ehrhart, Managing Director

Tom joined GTCR in 2012 as part of the Business & Consumer Services group. Prior to joining GTCR, Tom worked as an Analyst in the Financial Institutions group at Credit Suisse. He holds a BA in economics from Georgetown University. Tom is currently a director of AssuredPartners, Consumer Cellular, Everon, Itel, Park Place Technologies, PPC Flex, Senske Services and Vivid Seats. In addition, he was previously a director of GreatCall and played an instrumental role in GTCR's prior portfolio company Protection1.

Jason Prager, Managing Director

Jason joined GTCR in April 2024 as a Managing Director. Prior to joining GTCR, Jason was a senior professional at Silver Point Capital where he spent over 13 years focused on public and private market credit opportunities and special situation investments. He holds a BS in mathematics and a BA in classical languages from Duke University.

Mark Springer, Managing Director and Chief Accounting Officer

Mark joined GTCR in 2000 and is currently the Chief Accounting Officer. Mark is part of GTCR's finance group and focuses on firm operations and financial reporting. Prior to joining GTCR, Mark worked for Ostrow Reisin Berk & Abrams, Ltd. performing both audit and tax services. Mark is a CPA and graduated from Indiana University earning a BS in both accounting and finance.

Radu Cret, Principal

Radu Cret joined GTCR in 2014 and re-joined in 2019 as a Vice President in the Healthcare group. Prior to joining GTCR, Radu worked as an Investment Banking Analyst in the Healthcare group of William Blair & Company. He holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a BA in economics from Northwestern University. Radu is currently a director of Experity and Corza Medical, and works closely with Epselon Global. He was previously involved in GTCR portfolio companies Cedar Gate Technologies and Sotera Health.

Nelson Iginla, Principal

Nelson joined GTCR in 2019 in the Technology, Media & Telecommunications group. Prior to joining GTCR, Nelson worked as an Associate at Bain Capital and as an Associate at the Boston Consulting Group. He holds an MBA from Stanford Business School and a BA in political science from the University of Pennsylvania. Nelson is currently a director of Jet Support Services Inc.

Jessica Wang, Principal

Jessica joined GTCR in 2024 and is currently a Principal on the Investor Relations team. Before joining GTCR, she was a senior professional at L Catterton, focusing on fundraising and investor relations. Prior to that, Jessica worked on the investor relations teams at Avista Capital Partners and Irving Place Capital, and was on the Primary Investments team at Adams Street Partners. She began her career at Bank of America Merrill Lynch in the Investment Banking practice. She received her BBA degree, with honors, from the University of Texas at Austin.

About GTCR

Founded in 1980, GTCR is a leading private equity firm that pioneered The Leaders Strategy™ – finding and partnering with management leaders in core domains to identify, acquire and build market-leading companies through organic growth and strategic acquisitions. GTCR is focused on investing in transformative growth in companies in the Business & Consumer Services, Financial Services & Technology, Healthcare and Technology, Media & Telecommunications sectors. Since its inception, GTCR has invested more than $25 billion in over 280 companies, and the firm currently manages $40 billion in equity capital. GTCR is based in Chicago with offices in New York and West Palm Beach. For more information, please visit www.gtcr.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

