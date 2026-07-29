GTCR Closes $1.25 Billion Capital Solutions Fund

Fund focused on structured minority investment opportunities

CHICAGO, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GTCR, a leading private equity firm, today announced the final close of its inaugural Capital Solutions Fund (the " Fund ") and affiliated vehicles, with approximately $1.25 billion in aggregate commitments. Limited Partners commitments almost exclusively came from existing, long-term Limited Partners in other GTCR Funds. Limited Partners in the fund include public and corporate pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, and financial institutions. The Fund has already made several investments.

Through the fund, GTCR seeks to provide constructive capital to support management teams, combining its growth-oriented approach, deep industry expertise and focus on transformation to serve as a partner in building better businesses. The Fund will invest in minority structured equity and debt opportunities, primarily in the middle market, often providing funding for M&A and other forms of growth and value enhancement. The Fund will target companies within GTCR's core industry domains, prioritizing businesses characterized by recurring revenues, strong free cash flow generation and defensible franchise value.

Consistent with GTCR's overall investment approach, the Fund will focus on the quality of management teams and partnering with exceptional leaders to drive value creation. Most investments are expected to be privately negotiated, though the Fund is also able to invest in traded equity and credit where appropriate. The Fund may also co-invest alongside GTCR's Flagship Funds in select larger structured opportunities.

The Capital Solutions team works closely and collaboratively with GTCR's industry investment teams as well as with the firm's Capital Markets team, led by Managing Director Jim Bonetti. This integrated approach combines the structured investing experience of the Capital Solutions team with GTCR's deep industry knowledge, sourcing capabilities and value creation resources to identify and underwrite differentiated investment opportunities. Senior professionals on the Capital Solutions team include Managing Director Jason Prager and Principal Alisha Chaudhary. Prior to joining GTCR in 2024, Jason was a senior investment professional at Silver Point Capital where he spent over 13 years focused on public and private market credit opportunities and special situation investments. Prior to joining GTCR in 2025, Alisha was an investment professional at Goldman Sachs Asset Management in the Hybrid Capital group.

On behalf of the firm, Dean Mihas and Collin Roche, Co-CEOs of GTCR, commented:

"The close of our first Capital Solutions Fund represents an important extension of GTCR's strategy, allowing us to pursue a broader set of non-control opportunities where we can partner with excellent management teams in high-quality companies in our core industry domains. This strategy is highly complementary to our Flagship and Strategic Growth Funds and enables us to invest in minority structured opportunities across the middle market, offering creative, tailored solutions to management teams and company owners that desire minority capital to support growth and M&A."

"We are grateful for the strong support from our limited partners, the vast majority of whom are longstanding GTCR investors," said Jodi Rubenstein, Managing Director and Head of Investor Relations. "We believe this Fund is well-positioned to address a growing need in the market for structured minority capital solutions with attractive risk-adjusted return profiles. Through the Fund, we aim to deliver attractive, consistent returns for our investors."

Kirkland & Ellis served as legal advisor to GTCR.

About GTCR

Founded in 1980, GTCR is a leading private equity firm that invests behind The Leaders Strategy™ – finding and partnering with management leaders in core domains to identify, acquire and build market-leading companies through organic growth and strategic acquisitions. GTCR is focused on investing in transformative growth in companies in the Business & Consumer Services, Financial Services & Technology, Healthcare and Technology, Media & Telecommunications sectors. Since its inception, GTCR has invested more than $35 billion in over 300 companies, and the firm currently manages approximately $45 billion in equity capital. GTCR is based in Chicago with offices in New York and West Palm Beach. For more information, please visit www.gtcr.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

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SOURCE GTCR