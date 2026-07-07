GTCR Announces Divestiture of Corza Medical's Biosurgery Business Unit to EQT

The transaction positions Corza's Biosurgery business for its next phase of growth, while Corza Medical continues to invest across its surgical technology businesses in Wound Closure, Ophthalmology and Biomedical Textiles.

CHICAGO and BOULDER, Colo., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GTCR, a leading private equity firm, today announced it has signed a definitive agreement for Corza Medical, a leading global medical technology company, to sell its Biosurgery business unit, including the TachoSil® product portfolio, to EQT. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Following the transaction, GTCR will retain ownership of Corza Medical and its Wound Closure, Ophthalmology and Biomedical Textiles business units. With a strong commitment to remarkable service, trusted performance, and outstanding economic value to customers, Corza Medical will continue to grow and invest across these businesses, expanding its support for healthcare providers and medical device partners worldwide as a focused surgical technology company.

GTCR partnered with Greg Lucier, a 35-year veteran of the medical device and life sciences industries, to form Corza Medical in 2019 as part of the firm's Leaders Strategy™ investment approach. In 2021, GTCR and Corza Medical acquired TachoSil in a corporate carve-out transaction and simultaneously combined the business with Surgical Specialties to build a leading surgical technology company. Corza subsequently completed three add-on acquisitions, including the carve-out of the manufacturing assets of TachoSil, which enabled the Company to expand production capacity to support growth. Corza further enhanced the Biosurgery franchise through investments in commercial resources, including expanded direct sales presence and distribution partnerships globally; product line extensions, such as the development of an applicator for minimally invasive surgery (MIS) and robotic applications; and clinical evidence to pursue additional indications.

"Today's announcement marks an important milestone for Corza Medical," said Gregory T. Lucier, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Corza Medical. "The Biosurgery team has built an exceptional business, and we believe EQT is the right partner to support its next phase of growth. At the same time, this transaction enables us to continue investing in and growing our Wound Closure, Ophthalmology and Biomedical Textiles businesses as we build the next chapter of Corza Medical."

Ethan Waxman, Partner at EQT, said: "TachoSil has a unique clinical value proposition that improves patient outcomes across critical surgical procedures around the world, and is backed by strong physician preference and extensive clinical evidence. We are deeply impressed by the dedication of the Corza Biosurgery team and look forward to partnering with them to expand access globally, invest in growth, and further strengthen the Company's position as a leading biosurgery platform."

"The signing of this transaction represents another example of GTCR's Leaders Strategy™ in action," said Sean Cunningham, Managing Director at GTCR. "Greg and the Corza team have built a diversified surgical medical device platform through the integration of Surgical Specialties and TachoSil, three strategic acquisitions, and meaningful operational improvements. The sale of the Biosurgery business recognizes the strategic value created within that franchise while allowing us to continue investing in the remaining Corza platform."

The transaction is expected to close during Q4 2026, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals. Corza Biosurgery will continue operating in normal course, maintaining their commitment to customers, employees, product quality and uninterrupted supply.

Citi and Moelis & Company are serving as financial advisors, and Kirkland & Ellis LLP is serving as legal counsel to Corza Medical.

About Corza Medical

Corza Medical is a leading global medical technology Company that specializes in innovative surgical solutions and technologies. With a global team of approximately 3,000 employees supporting clinicians, distributor partners and medical device companies worldwide, Corza provides healthcare professionals with a platform of surgical technologies featuring many industry-leading brands, including Quill® barbed sutures, Sharpoint® Plus and Look™ surgical sutures, Katena® reusable and Blink™ single-use ophthalmic instruments, Barron corneal transplant devices, Sharpoint® microsurgical knives and the TachoSil® fibrin sealant patch.

About GTCR

Founded in 1980, GTCR is a leading private equity firm that invests behind The Leaders Strategy™ – finding and partnering with management leaders in core domains to identify, acquire and build market-leading companies through organic growth and strategic acquisitions. GTCR is focused on investing in transformative growth in companies in the Business & Consumer Services, Financial Services & Technology, Healthcare and Technology, Media & Telecommunications sectors. Since its inception, GTCR has invested more than $35 billion in more than 300 companies, and the firm currently manages approximately $45 billion in equity capital. GTCR is based in Chicago with offices in New York and West Palm Beach.

About EQT

EQT is a purpose-driven global investment organization with EUR 269 billion in total assets under management (EUR 142 billion in fee-generating assets under management) as of 31 March 2026, within two business segments – Private Capital and Real Assets. EQT owns portfolio companies and assets in Europe, Asia Pacific and the Americas and supports them in achieving sustainable growth, operational excellence and market leadership.

Corza Media Contacts:

Suzanne Hatcher

Global Communications, Corza Medical

[email protected]

GTCR Media Contact:

Josh Clarkson / Ryan Smith / Peter Gavaris

[email protected]

SOURCE GTCR