GTCR Closes $7.5 Billion Investment Fund

CHICAGO, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GTCR today announced the recent closing of its thirteenth equity fund, GTCR Fund XIII, with $7.5 billion of limited partner capital commitments.

GTCR Fund XIII, with a target of $6.75 billion, was quickly oversubscribed, culminating in a closing less than five months after the initial launch in June 2020. GTCR Fund XIII is the largest investment fund in the firm's history and will enable the firm's experienced investment team and CEO partners to continue to pursue attractive platform and add-on investment opportunities across a wide range of transaction values.

As GTCR celebrates its 40th Anniversary this year, the GTCR Managing Directors would like to thank the investors in GTCR Fund XIII for their strong support and trust. A large majority of the commitments to GTCR Fund XIII came from existing investors, with many increasing the size of their commitment versus prior funds. The firm also received commitments from a meaningful number of new investors.

Consistent with GTCR's Leaders Strategy™, GTCR Fund XIII will seek to partner with exceptional management leaders who have strong track records of equity value creation to identify, acquire and build market-leading companies in our core industry domains. GTCR and its CEO partners will continue to focus on companies in the Financial Services and Technology, Growth Business Services, Healthcare, and Technology, Media & Telecommunications sectors. As GTCR's funds have grown in size over the last several decades, so has the experience and caliber of the firm's management partners. With the closing of GTCR Fund XIII, GTCR will have additional capital resources to support their outstanding talent and vision.

Since 1980, GTCR has invested more than $18 billion in over 200 companies. Investors in Fund XIII include public pension funds, endowments, foundations, funds of funds and individuals, including GTCR professionals.

Founded in 1980, GTCR is a leading private equity firm focused on investing in growth companies in the Financial Services & Technology, Growth Business Services, Healthcare, and Technology, Media & Telecommunications industries. The Chicago-based firm pioneered The Leaders Strategy™ – finding and partnering with management leaders in core domains to identify, acquire and build market-leading companies through transformational acquisitions and organic growth. Since its inception, GTCR has invested more than $18 billion in over 200 companies. For more information, please visit www.gtcr.com .

