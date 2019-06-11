GTCR Hires Melissa Mounce To Drive Identification and Recruitment of Leaders Strategy™ CEOs and Management Teams

CHICAGO, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GTCR, a leading private equity firm, today announced the hiring of Melissa Mounce as Managing Director – Leadership Talent. Working in concert with investment professionals across the firm, Ms. Mounce will focus on continuing to drive GTCR's identification and recruitment of Leaders Strategy™ CEOs and management teams as well as data-driven executive assessment and portfolio company leadership support. This effort will include managing relationships across GTCR's network of executive search firms – ranging from national organizations to boutique firms and independent agents.

GTCR continues to make investments in support of its differentiated Leaders Strategy™ and seeks to further drive engagement with key executive leaders and maintain a robust pipeline of talented leadership partners in the industries in which the firm invests. As GTCR has continued to grow and succeed, it has added proven professionals to help lead specific areas of the firm to enhance its Leaders Strategy™ execution.

Prior to joining GTCR, Ms. Mounce worked at Baird Capital, where she had the role of Principal of Human Capital, working to create the human capital function from inception. Additionally, Ms. Mounce's career has encompassed operational, talent consulting and professional recruiting roles at several blue-chip companies including Motorola, E&Y, Capgemini, PNC Bank, Aon and Abbott. Her operational and consulting experience gives her a unique perspective of leadership strategies within organizations and a keen understanding of business models, challenges and successes -- all which she brings to GTCR.

"GTCR was founded on the core belief that exceptional leaders create market-leading companies, and the firm's level of talent and track record exemplify the success of this strategy," said Ms. Mounce. "I am thrilled to work with the GTCR team to continue to evolve and scale this investment approach."

"We look forward to having Melissa join the team at GTCR," said Managing Director Craig Bondy. "With her unique skill set and expertise, we expect her to have an immediate impact and be a great addition to the firm."

Ms. Mounce is a frequent public speaker and panelist on strategic human capital and talent management trends. Her thought leadership has appeared in industry white papers, media interviews and periodicals such as the Wall Street Journal.

Ms. Mounce holds a BA in International Business from Illinois State University and a Master of Business Administration from Northern Illinois University.

About GTCR

Founded in 1980, GTCR is a leading private equity firm focused on investing in growth companies in the Financial Services & Technology, Healthcare, Technology, Media & Telecommunications and Growth Business Services industries. The Chicago-based firm pioneered The Leaders Strategy™ – finding and partnering with management leaders in core domains to identify, acquire and build market-leading companies through transformational acquisitions and organic growth. Since its inception, GTCR has invested more than $15 billion in over 200 companies. For more information, please visit www.gtcr.com.

