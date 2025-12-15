GTCR Partners with Ownership Works to Advance Employee Ownership Across its Portfolio

CHICAGO, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GTCR, a leading private equity firm, announced today that it has partnered with Ownership Works, a nonprofit organization that collaborates with companies and investors to provide employees with the opportunity to share in the value they help create.

Supporting Ownership Works reflects GTCR's ongoing commitment to fostering strong partnerships with portfolio companies and advancing programs that drive long-term value creation. GTCR intends to selectively work with its portfolio companies to implement broad-based equity ownership programs. Through the partnership, Ownership Works will help GTCR design and implement these programs and support the cultural and financial wellbeing elements that enable them to succeed.

Ownership Works launched in 2022 and helps organizations implement broad-based employee ownership programs that can unlock new levels of success for businesses and create meaningful wealth-building opportunities for employees. With tools, resources, practical models and hands-on guidance, Ownership Works supports companies in structuring shared ownership programs that boost culture, enhance company performance and improve employees' financial wellbeing and inclusion. The organization aims to generate at least $20 billion of wealth for workers by 2030. To date, Ownership Works has generated $11 billion for workers outside of the C-suite. Workers have already received $1.3 billion, with more than $10 billion in projected payouts to come through Ownership Works' programs still underway.

"Our partnership with Ownership Works reflects our longstanding view that broad-based employee ownership can be a meaningful part of how companies build alignment and long-term value," said Dean Mihas, Co-CEO of GTCR.

"Ownership Works is proud to partner with GTCR, as we work together to support portfolio companies and advance long-term value," said Anna-Lisa Miller, Executive Director of Ownership Works. "We look forward to a long, meaningful partnership implementing and strengthening broad-based employee ownership programs with GTCR and its companies to create lasting impact for businesses and employees."

About GTCR

Founded in 1980, GTCR is a leading private equity firm that invests behind The Leaders Strategy™ – finding and partnering with management leaders in core domains to identify, acquire and build market-leading companies through organic growth and strategic acquisitions. GTCR is focused on investing in transformative growth in companies in the Business & Consumer Services, Financial Services & Technology, Healthcare and Technology, Media & Telecommunications sectors. Since its inception, GTCR has invested more than $30 billion in approximately 300 companies, and the firm currently manages approximately $50 billion in equity capital. GTCR is based in Chicago with offices in New York and West Palm Beach. For more information, please visit www.gtcr.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

About Ownership Works

Ownership Works is a nonprofit on a mission to foster economic wellbeing for workers and create thriving workplaces through the power of shared ownership. It partners with business leaders and investors to provide all employees with the opportunity to become owners and participate in the success they help create. To learn more, please visit www.ownershipworks.org.

