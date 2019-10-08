GTCR Promotes Michael S. Hollander to Managing Director and Stephen P. Master and KJ McConnell to Principal

CHICAGO, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GTCR, a leading Chicago-based private equity firm, announced today the promotions of Michael S. Hollander to Managing Director, and Stephen P. Master and KJ McConnell to Principal.

Mr. Hollander joined GTCR in 2008 and became a Principal in 2014. He is currently a Director of Optimal Blue and Ultimus Fund Solutions. In addition, he was previously a Director of the past successful investments in Callcredit Information Group, Aligned Asset Managers/The Townsend Group and Premium Credit Limited. He also played an instrumental role in GTCR's investments in Ironshore and PrivateBancorp. Mr. Hollander holds a BS in economics with concentrations in accounting and finance from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, where he graduated with honors and was a recipient of the Sol Feinstone Award.

Mr. Master joined GTCR in 2008 and became a Vice President in 2012. He is currently a Director of Cision, Inteliquent and Simpli.fi and played an instrumental role in GTCR's investment in Landmark Aviation. He was previously a Director of Park Place and Protection 1. He holds an MBA with honors from the University of Chicago and a BA summa cum laude from Northwestern University in mathematical methods in the social sciences and economics.

Mr. McConnell joined GTCR as a Vice President in 2014. He is currently a Director of RevSpring, Paya and Ultimus Fund Solutions. He was previously a Director of GTCR investments Convergex and Dash Financial Technology. In addition, he played an instrumental role in GTCR's past investments in Aligned Asset Managers/The Townsend Group and Premium Credit Limited. Mr. McConnell holds an MBA from Harvard Business School, where he was a Baker Scholar, and a BS in finance with highest honors from the Indiana University Kelley School of Business.



"Mike, Stephen and KJ have demonstrated remarkable domain expertise and commitment to the success of our portfolio companies and the overall growth of the firm," said Craig Bondy, GTCR Managing Director. "GTCR's leadership team is thrilled to recognize the exceptional work of these three senior investment professionals, and we look forward to their continued contributions to the firm."

About GTCR

Founded in 1980, GTCR is a leading private equity firm focused on investing in growth companies in the Growth Business Services, Technology, Media & Telecommunications, Healthcare and Financial Services & Technology industries. The Chicago-based firm pioneered The Leaders Strategy™ – finding and partnering with management leaders in core domains to identify, acquire and build market-leading companies through transformational acquisitions and organic growth. Since its inception, GTCR has invested more than $15 billion in over 200 companies. For more information, please visit www.gtcr.com .

