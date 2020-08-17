GTCR Promotes Stephen J. Jeschke to Managing Director

CHICAGO, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GTCR, a leading Chicago-based private equity firm, announced today the promotion of Stephen J. Jeschke to Managing Director.



Mr. Jeschke joined GTCR in 2011 and became a Principal in 2016. Since joining GTCR, he has helped lead eight portfolio investments that completed more than 125 acquisitions with combined purchase price of nearly $5 billion. He is currently a Director of Mega Broadband and CommerceHub. He was a Director of past GTCR investments AssuredPartners, Avention, Lytx and Rural Broadband Investments. Mr. Jeschke holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a BS with honors in finance from the University of Illinois at Urbana–Champaign.



"Stephen's exceptional analytical skills, domain expertise and innate ability to develop strong relationships with management have contributed to his continued success at the firm," said Dean Mihas, GTCR Managing Director. "The firm's partners are excited to recognize his work, and look forward to him playing an increasingly important role at GTCR."



About GTCR

Founded in 1980, GTCR is a leading private equity firm focused on investing in growth companies in the Healthcare, Financial Services & Technology, Technology, Media & Telecommunications, and Growth Business Services industries. The Chicago-based firm pioneered The Leaders Strategy™ – finding and partnering with management leaders in core domains to identify, acquire and build market-leading companies through transformational acquisitions and organic growth. Since its inception, GTCR has invested more than $18 billion in over 200 companies. For more information, please visit www.gtcr.com.

