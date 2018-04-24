GTDW-Luna Global Networks to Launch Anti-Illicit Trade Alliance in Shanghai, China Global Trade Development Week, 2-4 July 2018

WASHINGTON, April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In partnership with KW Group and GTDW, Luna Global Networks is delighted to bring together top business executives and senior experts across industries for frank and open dialogues with governments and international organizations on the critical nexus between innovation and investment, and market integrity in 2018-2020 as part of the Global Trade Development Week (GTDW) Summit series. GTDW & Luna Global Networks will be coordinating several workshops on "Brand Protection: Why Countering Illicit Trade and Promoting Market Integrity Are Vital" as part of the GTDW series internationally including in China and UAE in 2018-2020, and new events in Africa and Latin America in 2019.

Luna Global Networks

"Illicit trade is a growing security concern globally across economies, markets, and industries. Cross-sectoral, cross-industry partnerships are powerful force multipliers for safeguarding intellectual property, protecting venerable brands, securing market reputational value, and for nurturing market integrity, economic growth, and innovation," said David M. Luna, President and CEO, Luna Global Networks.

"GTDW is proud to partner with Luna Global Networks to host the Anti Illicit Trade Alliance as an essential part of the Global Trade Development Week network and LIVE events. The Brand Protection Series of Workshops are a pragmatic approach across our business, government, multilateral and supplier networks to have direct dialogue on key issues around illicit trade," said Andrew Keable, CEO KW Group, Owner GTDW.

Who should attend:

Policymakers, regulators, government officials, customs

Chief technology, operations and security officers

Heads of Customs, Compliance & Regulatory Affairs

Anti-counterfeiting, anti-piracy, anti-fraud, anti-illicit trade, anti-corruption experts

Brand protection, brand licensing, brand enforcement, cross-border brand infringement investigations

Intellectual property (IP) and Trademarks

Legal counsel, corporate compliance, IP lawyers, patents, copyright, trademark, licensing

Content and corporate security

Pharmacovigilance, Product Security, Diversion

Digital safety and security, cybersecurity, computer crime, document security

Track and trace, block chain, labelling, packaging, serialisation

Industry association members (both anti-counterfeiting and industry specific)

Supply Chain & Logistics

Academics, researchers, market insights and consultants & other roles impacted by or involved with anti-counterfeiting efforts

For more Information about GTDW China in Shanghai 2-4 July 2018 and the GTDW-LGN workshop on "Brand Protection: Why Countering Illicit Trade and Promoting Market Integrity Are Vital":

Visit the event site: https://www.kwglobaltrade.com/gtdwchina

Download the Workshop Details: https://www.slideshare.net/AndrewKeable/gtdw-china-shanghai-july-brand-protection-workshop-why-counterfeiting-trade-promoting-market-integrity-are-vital

For more information email: andrewk@kwconfex.com | +603 76626888 or Lunadm@Lunaglobalnetworks.com

