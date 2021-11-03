GTFO It's Vegan Launches Its Own Line of Vegan Tuna, Salmon, Sailfish, and Calamari Sashimi

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GTFO It's Vegan is excited to announce the launch of its own line of vegan sashimi, including tuna, salmon, sailfish and calamari, now available for purchase on GTFO It's Vegan.

Vegan Rolls & Nigiri Vegan Jalapeno Calamari Sashimi

Tanya Pierce, GTFO It's Vegan's President and Co-Founder states, "This launch represents an incredible milestone in our efforts to introduce our own private label line of products under the Great Foods, It's Vegan brand. The launch showcases one of many planned private label launches of vegan offerings in rapidly growing, yet undeserved vegan and plant based categories."

GTFO It's Vegan (GTFO) is a progressive online retailer, wholesaler and distributor of curated vegan and plant-based foods. GTFO is pioneering the "New Age Vegan" movement, appealing to individuals who may not be vegans today, but are seeking to eat and live better, without sacrificing the enjoyment of eating a great meal. GTFO seeks out the newest innovations in vegan and plant-based foods from all around the world, including meat, seafood, cheese and dairy, bakery, snacks, and much more.

While GTFO itself only launched at the start of the Covid pandemic in May of 2020 by husband and wife team Marc and Tanya Pierce, GTFO has quickly emerged as the largest player in the online vegan retail and wholesale space. GTFO currently has over 2,800 vegan and plant-based products across 700+ brands. Since its launch, GTFO has fulfilled nearly 30,000 orders containing over 300,000 vegan and plant-based items. The launch of its vegan sashimi line follows other successful private label launches including a line of vegan fresh and take-n-bake bakery goods, samosas, and ready-to-eat meals. GTFO also just launched a successful crowdfunding round on October 7, 2021 on StartEngine.com, raising nearly $400,000 among 390 investors in just over 3 weeks, making it one of the fastest out- of-the-gate crowdfunding launches on StartEngine.

Marc Pierce, GTFO's CEO and Co-Founder states, "The vegan seafood market is the fastest growing category in the market." This is based on GTFO's own proprietary purchase data. Says Pierce, "By mining our data, coupled with our own proprietary consumer market research, we have developed the best and most comprehensive information on consumer trends in plant-based purchases than any other source." GTFO now has the most extensive line of vegan sashimi in the U.S. market.

Tanya Pierce states, "this launch is another key step in our efforts to realize our mission of becoming one the of the most important companies in this century to ensure the sustainability of our people and our planet!"

To learn more about GTFO It's Vegan, visit www.gtfoitsvegan.com or email [email protected]. To learn more about the GTFO It's Vegan crowdfunding round, visit https://www.startengine.com/gtfo-its-vegan.

