GTFO It's Vegan's GreatFoods Line of Vegan Sashimi Secures National Distribution With KeHE & Sysco

The Most Extensive Line Of Vegan Sashimi In The U.S. Market Will Soon Be Available In Grocery Stores And Restaurants Across The U.S.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GTFO It's Vegan is excited to announce we have secured national distribution of our GreatFoods It's Vegan sashimi line with both Kehe and Sysco.

GreatFoods It's Vegan Tuna, Salmon, Sailfish, & Calamari

With more than 5,500 employee-owners and a 16-distribution center network across North America, KeHE is one of the largest and most respected pure-play grocery and natural distributors in the nation. Sysco is the global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food and non-food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments and other customers around the world.

GTFO's GreatFoods It's Vegan tuna and salmon sashimi is also now on the menu at Beyond Sushi. Founded by Guy Vaknin, a renowned chef famous for his innovative plant-based creations, Beyond Sushi is New York's preeminent chain of vegan sushi restaurants with multiple locations across New York City.

Last November 2021, GTFO launched its own line of vegan sashimi including tuna, salmon, sailfish, and calamari under its GreatFoods It's Vegan private label. The sashimi line, which represents the most extensive line of vegan sashimi in the U.S. market, has quickly grown to become the #1 seller on GTFO It's Vegan.

Launched in May of 2020 by husband and wife team Marc and Tanya Pierce, GTFO has quickly emerged as the largest player in the online vegan and plant-based retail and wholesale space. GTFO currently has over 3,000 vegan and plant-based products across 750+ brands. Since its launch, GTFO has fulfilled nearly 40,000 orders containing over 400,000 vegan and plant-based items. GTFO also services over 400 wholesalers, including restaurants, food trucks, and specialty retailers across the U.S.

Marc Pierce, GTFO It's Vegan's President and Co-Founder states, "this expansion of our GreatFoods It's Vegan line of sashimi into national retail and foodservice distribution represents a major milestone in the evolution of GTFO It's Vegan. As we continue to expand our footprint beyond online, to include manufacturing and business-to-business distribution, we are grateful to secure such an amazing portfolio of partnerships to fuel our growth."

About GTFO It's Vegan

GTFO It's Vegan (GTFO) is the industry's leading online retailer, wholesaler and distributor of vegan and plant-based foods. GTFO currently ships frozen, refrigerated, and shelf stable vegan and plant-based products from its 14,000 square foot warehouse in Orange County, CA to every state of the U.S. GTFO is pioneering the "New Age Vegan" movement, appealing to individuals who may not be vegans today, but are seeking to eat and live better, without sacrificing the enjoyment of eating a great meal. GTFO has become the go-to-destination for launching the newest innovations in vegan and plant-based foods from all around the world, including meat, seafood, cheese and dairy, bakery, snacks, and much more.

