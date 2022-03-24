GTI Corporation links US businesses to the Philippines and Asia Pacific with fast, seamless connectivity and ICT solutions

Launched in 2010, California-based GTI Corporation is a subsidiary of GTI Business Holdings, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Globe Telecom, the leading telecommunications firm and digital purveyor in the Philippines. Globe's Enterprise Group has a long and successful history as the Trusted Business Advisor for top corporations across a wide range of industries.

GTI Corporation is a US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) licensed telecommunications provider. It started as a company offering international calling services to US-based Filipinos. Now, GTI Corporation has emerged to be a trusted provider of comprehensive voice and connectivity services to its US customers, capable of addressing their specific needs backed by homegrown knowledge and cutting-edge innovations.

Wielding its wealth of experience in connectivity services and lasting partnerships with global providers, GTI Corporation is able to provide a comprehensive range of voice, data, and ICT solutions that promise the finest, uninterrupted, and clearest connections for corporate clients.

Businesses can confidently connect across the globe with GTI Corporation's top-notch connectivity services

Believing that connectivity is a crucial force that drives business growth, GTI Corporation has built its corporate connectivity services on stable, resilient, and state-of-the-art network technologies that enable businesses to reach their customers locally and globally.

Its international connectivity solutions include Virtual Private Network, which features multi-service ports for businesses that require higher bandwidth at cost-efficient rates and support a range of local-access types, including 4G and 5G access in the Philippines.

Its Ethernet Private Line presents a high performance and flexible transport, and a variety of configurations and bandwidth speeds to tailor-fit business demands on flexibility and scalability.

GTI Corporation also offers E-Line, E-LAN, Direct Internet, Freeway IP, and Bandwidth on Demand from the Philippines, which are anchored on a technology that guarantees the lowest latency or instances of connection loss or delays through public IP, and allows businesses to link to any part of the country with ease and speed.

Aside from these services, the company also plans to offer Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) solutions in the future that enterprises can use to connect their networks, including branch offices and data centers, over large geographic distances.

GTI Corporation provides a wide array of Data Center solutions to ensure business continuity and security

Supporting GTI Corporation's robust infrastructure and connectivity services are its resilient, secure, and operationally excellent data centers interconnected via a robust nationwide backbone and housed in multiple, strategic locations in the Philippines.

With GTI Corporation's data center offerings – Co-location, Cross-Connect, LAN-based internet, Media Storage, and Disaster Recovery—businesses are assured of continuity and security with only specialized, fully trained, and certified engineers managing their critical data.

GTI Corporation utilizes its SEA-US submarine cable fiber connectivity to provide the best solutions for its customers

GTI Corporation, together with six international companies, owns and operates the Southeast Asia-United States (SEA-US) submarine cable system, to better serve the growing bandwidth demands between the United States, the Pacific Islands, and Asia Pacific Region.

GTI Corporation is the landing party of the SEA-US and operates the SEA-US cable landing station in Hermosa Beach, California. The undersea cable includes extensive terrestrial networks that connect cable stations and data centers in California, Guam, Hawaii, Indonesia, and the Philippines. This state of the art and diverse cable system was launched in 2017 by the consortium of seven international telecommunication companies that include GTI Corporation.

"Over the years, we've worked hard to become a reliable partner and provider of connectivity and game-changing ICT solutions to our customers, enabling them to achieve digital transformation and expand globally in an increasingly competitive business landscape," said GTI Corporation President Ramon Aesquivel, Jr.

As a trusted ally across frontiers, GTI Corporation continues to expand its portfolio of digital solutions that will inspire customers and businesses to harness technology to reinvent their success and build a brighter future for themselves, their families, communities, and society as a whole.

To learn more about GTI Corporation and how its solutions can help businesses enhance their performance, visit www.gticorporation.com .

SOURCE GTI Corporation dba GTI Telecom