GTI Energy's President and CEO David Carroll Announces Retirement, Dr. Paula Gant to Assume Leadership Role

DES PLAINES, Ill., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GTI Energy announced today that President and Chief Executive Officer David C. Carroll will retire from the company effective August 1, 2022, and Dr. Paula Gant, GTI Energy's Senior Vice President of Corporate Strategy and Innovation, will assume the company's leadership as President and CEO effective July 5, 2022.

The GTI Energy Board of Directors, chaired by Ms. Rebecca Ranich, is composed of senior industry executives and globally recognized thought leaders. Ms. Ranich will remain in this leadership role.

David C. Carroll, President and Chief Executive Officer, GTI Energy Dr. Paula Gant, Senior Vice President of Corporate Strategy and Innovation, GTI Energy

"It's been an honor and a privilege to lead this important organization over the last 15 years," said Mr. Carroll. "During a period of unprecedented growth, our engineers and scientists have made countless contributions to advancing the state of energy technology. I'm confident that under Paula's leadership, the company will continue to play a major role in fostering the global energy transition to a lower carbon future. Sincere thanks and best wishes go to my many colleagues at GTI Energy who have shared this wonderful journey."

"The Board thanks David for his significant impact on the business. He transformed GTI Energy from a regulatory-focused R&D organization to a global brand with a diversified business portfolio. Through his leadership the company dramatically expanded its size, scope, and impact, supporting the energy industry across all market segments," said Ms. Ranich. "Paula has the vision, experience, and ambition to expand GTI Energy – building on this strong foundation to develop and deploy the next generation of solutions needed in our global energy portfolio to address climate, economic, and national security threats. The Board of Directors looks forward to working with Paula to realize these objectives."

Since joining GTI Energy in 2019, Dr. Gant has led efforts to enhance the creation and market impact of technology-based energy and environmental solutions. Prior to joining GTI Energy, she held leadership roles at the U.S. Department of Energy, where she administered natural gas export regulation, R&D programs executed by the National Energy Technology Lab, and international clean energy deployment initiatives. She previously led policy, regulatory affairs, and strategy at the American Gas Association and at Duke Energy Corporation.

"Under David's leadership, GTI Energy has delivered innovative solutions to consequential energy challenges. I am honored by the opportunity to build on the value and trust he established," stated Dr. Gant. "Our team is committed to developing the solutions needed for economy-wide deep decarbonization of energy systems that meet the needs of communities around the globe. Our mission is vital, and I am grateful to be working with this team of purpose-driven professionals to create impact."

About GTI Energy

GTI Energy is a leading research and training organization. Our trusted team works to scale impactful solutions that shape energy transitions by leveraging gases, liquids, infrastructure, and efficiency. We embrace systems thinking, open learning, and collaboration to develop, scale, and deploy the technologies needed for low-carbon, low-cost energy systems. www.gti.energy

For media requests, please contact:

Diane Miller, GTI Marketing Communications Director 847-768-0683; [email protected]

SOURCE GTI Energy