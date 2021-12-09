GTIS Brazil Funds Once Again Rank as Most Sustainable Private Equity Real Estate Funds in South America

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GTIS Partners ("GTIS"), a real assets investment firm that manages in excess of $4 billion in gross assets, today announced that the GTIS Brazil Real Estate Fund I has been recognized as 2021's most sustainable private equity real estate investment fund in South America by the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark ("GRESB"). This is the seventh consecutive year the fund has taken the top ranking. GTIS Brazil Real Estate Funds III and II took second and third-place honors, respectively, rounding out the top three.

The 2021 GRESB survey saw the largest ever total participation, with 1,520 real estate entities submitting globally, up 24% from 2020. This is the highest percentage increase GRESB has seen since 2012 and the highest ever increase in total submissions. As of 2021, GRESB now covers $5.7 trillion of AUM (up from $4.8 trillion in 2020) and nearly 117,000 individual assets.

As one of the largest foreign real estate investors in Brazil, GTIS has committed more than $2.4 billion of equity to its Brazil platform. The firm has been actively investing in Brazil real estate since 2005, and has been participating in the GRESB survey for its Brazil funds since 2012, making it one of the first institutional investors in Brazil to recognize the importance of sustainability and governance.

"We are very proud to have been recognized once again by GRESB as a leader in the ESG space. GTIS has made great progress expanding upon our existing ESG platform, which we feel is reflected in our top rankings and the steady improvement in our scores," said Josh Pristaw, Partner, Head of Capital Markets and Co-head of Brazil at GTIS.

"While reporting and transparency are key parts of the ESG process, implementation is necessary to drive change. 2021 was a busy year on the ESG implementation front at GTIS, with several key initiatives being launched and executed. We look forward to building upon our already strong results moving forward," added Robert Sun, Vice President, Corporate Strategy at GTIS.

In 2021, GTIS migrated several of its office and hotel assets in Brazil from regulated energy to less expensive free market renewable energy. By doing so, GTIS not only generated cost savings but simultaneously reduced the overall environmental impact of its funds by securing clean energy. Through October 2021, the transition to renewable energy has already created over R$4.6 million in savings.

GTIS continues to evaluate opportunities to install solar panels at its assets in both the US and Brazil. As of December 2021, rooftop solar has been installed at DCC, one of GTIS' industrial assets located in Brazil's Cajamar market, and is being researched at several of its properties in the US. Additionally, GTIS' pipeline of utility scale renewable energy deals in Brazil has grown substantially in 2021, reaching 8.1 gigawatts.

About GTIS Partners

GTIS Partners is a leading real asset investment and development firm headquartered in New York with offices in São Paulo, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Paris and Munich. The firm was founded in 2005 by Tom Shapiro and is managed by President Tom Shapiro and Partners Amy Boyle, Thomas Feldstein, Josh Pristaw, João Teixeira and Rob Vahradian. The firm manages over $4 billion in gross assets and is active across a wide range of real estate sectors including single family and multifamily housing, office, industrial/logistics and hospitality as well as renewable energy infrastructure and opportunity zone investments. The firm invests at various points in the capital structure including credit, common equity and structured equity. In the US, GTIS has invested in over 130 assets across 40 unique markets including growth areas such as Phoenix, Dallas, Houston, Denver, Atlanta, Tampa and Charlotte. In Brazil, GTIS is among the largest real assets private equity firms with holdings including office, residential, logistics, hospitality and renewable energy investments. Marquee assets in São Paulo include the Infinity office building and Palácio Tangará, a five-star resort style hotel. For more information, please visit www.gtispartners.com.

For more information, please visit www.gtispartners.com.

About GRESB

GRESB is a mission driven and investor led organization providing standardized and validated Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) data to the capital markets. Established in 2009, GRESB has become the leading ESG benchmark for real estate and infrastructure investments across the world. The 2020 real estate benchmark covers more than 1,200 property companies, real estate investment trusts (REITs), funds, and developers. Our coverage for infrastructure includes more than 540 infrastructure funds and assets. Combined, GRESB represents US $5.3 trillion in real asset value. The reported ESG data is used by more than 100 institutional and financial investors to monitor investments across portfolios and understand the opportunities, risks and choices that need to be made as the industry transitions to a more sustainable future.

For more information, please refer to www.GRESB.com.

Contacts: Steve Bruce / Mary Beth Grover

ASC Advisors

(203) 992-1230

[email protected] / [email protected]

SOURCE GTIS Partners