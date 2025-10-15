GTIS Brazil Funds Top GRESB Sustainability Ranking in Latin America

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GTIS Partners LP ("GTIS"), a leading real estate investment management firm with $4.7 billion in assets under management, is pleased to announce that its GTIS Brazil Real Estate Fund I has been ranked as the #1 most sustainable private equity real estate fund across Latin America and the Caribbean within its category in the 2025 Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark ("GRESB"), for the 10th year, with 91 points out of 100. GTIS Brazil Real Estate Fund III secured second place, also with 91 points out of 100. This top-tier placement recognizes GTIS's commitment to integrating ESG principles across its portfolio through high-quality assets that deliver long-term value for its investors.

The GRESB assessment is the global standard for evaluating ESG performance in real estate, providing a rigorous, data-driven benchmark for investors and managers. GTIS has been participating in the survey since 2012, establishing a long history of transparency and continuous improvement in its sustainability practices.

While GTIS's Brazil funds have consistently ranked in the top 3 since it began participating in the survey in 2012, the US funds continue to advance its ESG goals each year, with the GTIS US Property Income Fund improving by seven points and the GTIS Qualified Opportunity Zone Fund improving by 13 points.

GTIS translates its ESG strategy into action through tangible investments and its focus on green certifications with 15 additional certifications achieved between 2024 and 2025. Another important initiative is the comprehensive technical building assessment that helps to identify targeted improvements that optimize energy and water efficiency. An example of this is an office building in Rio de Janeiro that achieved 35% energy savings over two years due to retrofitting its HVAC system.

You can find more information about GTIS's ESG commitment and efforts at the firm's website here, and a case study on Brazil Fund III published by GRESB here.

About GTIS Partners

GTIS Partners is a global real estate investment firm in the Americas, headquartered in New York with offices in São Paulo, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Houston and Munich. The firm was founded in 2005 and is managed by President and Founder Tom Shapiro and seven other partners. The firm manages $4.7 billion in gross assets and is active across a wide range of real estate sectors including single family and multifamily housing, office, industrial/logistics and hospitality as well as opportunity zone investments. The firm invests at various points in the capital structure including credit, common equity and structured equity. In the US, GTIS has invested in over 236 assets across 48 unique markets including growth areas such as Miami, Houston, Denver, Atlanta, Tampa and Charlotte. In Brazil, GTIS is among the largest real estate private equity firms with holdings including office, residential, logistics, and hospitality investments. Marquee assets developed by GTIS Partners in São Paulo include the Infinity office building and Palácio Tangará, a five-star resort style hotel. For more information, please visit www.gtispartners.com.

About GRESB

GRESB is a mission-driven and industry-led organization providing standardized and validated Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) data to financial markets. Established in 2009, GRESB has become the leading ESG benchmark for real estate and infrastructure investments across the world, used by more than 170 institutional and financial investors to inform decision-making. For more information, visit GRESB.com.

Media Contacts:

GTIS Partners

Mary Beth Grover / Keely Gispan

ASC Advisors

(203) 992-1230

[email protected] / [email protected]

SOURCE GTIS Partners