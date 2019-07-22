GTL and The Prem Rawat Foundation Team Up to Offer Peace Education Program in Correctional Facilities, Increasing Successful Inmate Reentry and Reducing Recidivism

FALLS CHURCH, Va., July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GTL and The Prem Rawat Foundation (TPRF) today announced that they have teamed up to offer TPRF's Peace Education Program on GTL's Inspire inmate tablets.

GTL, a corrections technology leader with three decades of experience, is at the forefront of inmate tablet programs. A hardened device intended for the corrections space, the Inspire tablet allows inmates to have small, safe areas of choice and responsibility that are not usually available during incarceration. By providing education courses, job search capabilities, and programs such as the Peace Education Program, GTL helps inmates stimulate their minds, broaden their horizons, and prepare for successful reentry upon release.

TPRF, a nonprofit focused on bringing peace and dignity to the world one person at a time, offers the Peace Education Program. This workshop series explores the meaning of personal peace with each lesson helping participants discover their own inner resources to live more fulfilling lives. Each workshop focuses on core material and video excerpts from Prem Rawat's talks. The sessions highlight 10 thought-provoking themes: Peace, Appreciation, Inner Strength, Self-Awareness, Clarity, Understanding, Dignity, Choice, Hope and Contentment.

Thousands of people in over 80 countries worldwide have benefited from the Peace Education Program. By bringing peace education to correctional facilities in the United States, GTL joins the ranks of other institutions such as universities, corporate offices, and drug treatment centers that are offering these courses to provide a renewed sense of purpose and peace to people affected by intense challenges.

"Rehabilitation of inmates encompasses providing support and maintaining dignity," said Dr. Turner Nashe, GTL Senior Vice President, Education Programs. "In order to serve a greater good, correctional facilities need to take steps toward reducing recidivism and helping inmates continue on a different, better path. That path starts during incarceration by making education, training, communication and programs available to inmates that give them the tools necessary to re-enter society with dignity upon their release. This program will help to encourage better behavior and informed decision making both inside correctional facilities and outside after release."

"The Peace Education Program changes the equation for inmates by putting them in touch with themselves," said Linda Pascotto, TPRF Board Chair. "The remarkable sense of inner hope and possibility they discover during the sessions helps them cultivate more peaceful lives, behind bars and beyond. We're thrilled that this partnership will bring peace education to more people."

The programs offered by TPRF and GTL connect inmates to resources that change their lives. Focused on the ultimate goal of reducing recidivism, programs such as the Peace Education Program and other solutions offered on the Inspire inmate tablet provide a guiding path to help inmates become successful when they reenter society.

About GTL

GTL leads the fields of corrections technology, education and intelligence, as well as government payment services, with visionary solutions that integrate seamlessly to deliver security, financial value and operational efficiencies while aiding inmate rehabilitation. As a trusted industry leader, GTL provides services to over 2 million inmates in more than 2,500 correctional facilities in the United States and Canada, including 29 U.S. departments of corrections, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico. GTL is headquartered in Falls Church, Virginia, with an employee presence throughout North America. To learn more about GTL, please visit www.gtl.net or social media sites on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

About TPRF

Created in 2001, The Prem Rawat Foundation addresses the fundamental human needs of food, water and peace. Through a variety of programs and initiatives, the nonprofit public foundation is dedicated to helping build a world at peace, one person at a time, so that people can live with dignity, peace, and prosperity. The Peace Education Program has benefited diverse participants in 85 countries and the charity makes it available to organizations at no charge. Learn more at www.tprf.org or on social media: Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter.

