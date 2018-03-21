GTL Announces Deb Alderson as Chief Executive Officer

"Deb is the right person to lead GTL and continue the company's technology leadership," said Michael Sand, GTL Board Chairman. "She has a passion for improving the corrections environment through GTL products, and her strong experience leading sales and service organizations will benefit our customers, inmates, and GTL employees. We are confident that Deb will elevate our already-strong leadership team and will be a highly-capable successor to Brian Oliver, the company's retiring CEO. We greatly appreciate Brian's leadership of GTL during a time of tremendous growth and transformation, as well as his assistance in executing a smooth transition of leadership. We look forward to continuing to work with him in his new capacity as an advisor to the company."

Alderson brings a proven history of integrating acquired companies to drive business success to GTL, following a period when the company has executed a number of strategic moves to bolster its technology leadership position in the corrections industry. GTL acquired San Francisco-based Telmate in August 2017, which strengthened the company's position as a provider of wireless tablets to the corrections market. GTL also acquired Nashville-based IDS in January 2017, which added education professionals and content to help prepare inmates for re-entry and reduce recidivism.

"I am excited to be joining GTL and leading the company during a period of tremendous opportunity," said Alderson. "GTL's products play a critical role in facilitating inmates' connection to friends and family. I am excited about the opportunity for GTL products to continue to enhance communication, increase facility safety, and provide education opportunities to inmates. We will work to deliver these benefits to our corrections customers, while also improving the rehabilitation and re-entry of those who are incarcerated."

GTL leads the fields of correctional technology, education, and government payment services with visionary solutions and customized products that integrate seamlessly to deliver security, financial value, and operational efficiencies while aiding inmate rehabilitation and reducing recidivism rates. With the recent acquisition of Telmate, GTL has strengthened its suite of solutions for the corrections industry and expanded its community corrections portfolio with Telmate Guardian, a smartphone-based GPS monitoring solution. As a trusted industry leader, GTL provides services to over 2 million inmates in more than 2,500 correctional facilities in the United States and Canada, including more than 30 U.S. departments of corrections, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Federal Bureau of Prisons, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and many large city/county/provincial facilities. GTL is headquartered in Reston, Virginia, with an employee presence throughout North America. To learn more about GTL, please visit www.gtl.net or social media sites on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

