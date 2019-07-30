GTL Provides Access to Substance Abuse Behavioral Modification Resources to Assist Inmates in Rehabilitation

A June 2017 Special Report by the Bureau of Justice Statistics, stated that, according to data collected between 2007 and 2009, 58% of inmates housed in state prisons met the criteria for drug dependence or abuse, and only 28% of those inmates participated in a drug treatment program. The situation is even more dire in jail facilities, where 63% of inmates met the criteria and only 22% received some sort of treatment. Inmates face many barriers to treatment, including the lack of resources, infrastructure, and staff required to meet drug treatment needs.

GTL is breaking down those barriers through a partnership with Breaking Free Group, a UK-based digital health and behavioral science company that has pioneered the utilization in corrections settings of clinically-robust digital behavior change interventions for addictions.

GTL offers the "Breaking Free from Substance Abuse" digital program via secure GTL Inspire tablets, allowing inmates to achieve and maintain recovery from dependence on over 70 different substances, including opioids, stimulants, prescribed medications, and alcohol. The intervention is proven through extensive peer-reviewed research to be effective at helping people overcome drug and alcohol addiction, as well as improving their social functioning and mental health.

Tailored specifically to the corrections environment, Breaking Free from Substance Abuse gives inmates strategies to help prepare them for release, reduce their risk of overdose, and improve their chances of successful re-entry into society. The program also provides essential continuity since it follows inmates through the prison gate after release on probation or parole.

Dr. Jonathan Ward, Managing Director of Breaking Free Group, said: "We are delighted to be partnering with GTL to address substance abuse, which is a key driver of recidivism. Our digital solution, which is accredited by the Correctional Services Accreditation and Advice Panel at the UK Ministry of Justice and endorsed by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence at the UK Department of Health, is having a major positive impact in British prisons. Now, through GTL's innovative technology, inmates with drug and alcohol problems across the United States can access this continuous, evidence-based behavioral support to assist their recovery and rehabilitation."

"GTL is leveraging its global footprint in order to bring best-in-class content to its customers," said Dr. Turner Nashe, GTL Executive Vice President, Education Services. "We recognize that the human experience goes beyond the classroom and is often inside our relationships and ourselves. We believe strongly in helping our clients in four directions — 'up' to the spiritual self, 'forward' to unlocking potential, 'back' to remember the past, and 'down' to offer a firm hand-up to fellow human beings. We all must remember that a hand-up is most often referred to as a second chance. GTL offers opportunities for thousands of second chances within our corrections community, especially through these proven substance abuse interventions from Breaking Free Group."

About GTL

GTL leads the fields of correctional technology, education, and intelligence, as well as government payment services, with visionary solutions that integrate seamlessly to deliver security, financial value, and operational efficiencies while aiding inmate rehabilitation. As a trusted industry leader, GTL provides services to over 2 million inmates in more than 2,500 correctional facilities in the United States and Canada, including 29 U.S. departments of corrections, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. GTL is headquartered in Falls Church, Virginia, with an employee presence throughout North America. To learn more about GTL, please visit www.gtl.net or social media sites on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

About Breaking Free Group

Breaking Free Group develops, implements and evaluates evidence-based digital behavior change interventions that address substance abuse and smoking. These ground-breaking programs are based on robust behavioral science, and their clinical impact in both community and corrections settings is evidenced by 30 studies published in peer-reviewed UK, US, and Canadian scientific journals. By providing confidential, consistent, and highly personalized behavioral support, the programs overcome key barriers to recovery such as shame, stigma, and lack of access to effective support. Their reach and impact can be tracked by commissioners in real time via live online dashboards. To learn more about Breaking Free Group, its digital innovations and research, please visit www.breakingfreegroup.com.

