GTL to Sponsor and Present at International Corrections Conference

Presentations by GTL and collaborating organizations will highlight how technology can improve the criminal justice system and corrections facilities

RESTON, Va., Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- GTL, a leader in transformative corrections technology that improves outcomes for inmates and facilities, today announced its participation at the upcoming International Corrections & Prisons Association (ICPA) Annual Conference. This prestigious conference, celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2018, is one of the largest events in the prisons and correctional field, bringing together several hundred delegates from over 70 countries.

"Keeping on top of changes in the correctional industry is not easy, but ICPA has made it look effortless for 20 years," said Gad Tobaly, President, GTL International. "Their annual conference is a who's-who list of industry professionals that gathers for the sole purpose of discussing the latest and most beneficial solutions for inmates, facilities, and friends and family members of inmates. We are proud to say that GTL is a Major Sponsor for the ICPA's 20th Annual General Meeting and Conference, hosted by Correctional Services Canada."

This year's conference focuses on the theme "Beyond Prisons: The Way Forward." With 150 speakers, the conference features a rich and diverse program that covers a variety of topics addressing challenges and highlighting best practices in today's correctional environment.

GTL and two collaborating organizations will deliver two presentations at the conference. On Tuesday, October 23rd, GTL, Synergy, and Accenture UK will present at the conference on how technology can deliver real benefits in today's correctional facilities and as a part of the criminal justice system. Dan Szakacs and Mike Tholenaer, former correctional professionals in Alberta, Canada, now with Synergy, will discuss "Transforming the Inmate Environment: How and Why Facilities are Implementing Tablet Programs" at 11:00 a.m. in the Maisonneuve A room.

"One of the focus points of this year's conference is technology and how we can use it to humanize our correctional efforts," said Dan Szakacs, Synergy's President of Sales, Canada. "Tablet technology has brought about incredible benefits both institutionally and within the inmate population. Tablets humanize the correctional experience by allowing inmates to have educational opportunities, build self-reliance, communicate with loved ones, and more with the goal of becoming well-adjusted before re-entering society. Once a revolutionary technology, tablets are becoming a necessity in today's correctional landscape."

Also on Tuesday, October 23rd, Allan Fairley, Accenture UK and Ireland's Managing Director of Public Safety, will present on "Virtual-Enabled Justice: Delivering Swifter Outcomes and Improved Victim and Witness Experience" at 3:30 p.m. in the Maisonneuve A room.

"ICPA attendees and criminal justice systems across the globe can look to Virtual-Enabled Justice as an example of a successful, integrated, and sustainable strategy to drive collaboration across separate agencies," said Mukund Krishna, Accenture Program Director. "This project connects the many factions that make up the criminal justice system—police, prosecution, defense, courts, and prison service—and creates a 'virtual court' environment in which victims and witnesses feel safe, efficiency and security is increased, and justice outcomes are quicker and better."

Mr. Tobaly and senior executives from GTL will be at the conference to introduce attendees to innovative technology-enabled solutions that are beneficial for inmates, their friends and family members, facilities, and society at large. In addition to highlighting solutions on the Exhibition floor, GTL will also have its Technology in Motion demo bus on site. This custom-built 45-foot motor coach – which includes the hardware, software, and connectivity to enable comprehensive hands-on demonstrations of GTL's full range of offerings for corrections – will be parked in front of the ICPA conference hotel and will welcome attendees October 23rd and 24th.

"GTL's mission is to create impactful connections and provide industry-leading service," concluded Mr. Tobaly. "We work alongside a team of highly acclaimed in-country service providers to deliver technology across the globe. GTL is committed to contributing our experience, expertise, and thought leadership as well as learning from the fine and dedicated people of the global corrections community."

About GTL

GTL leads the fields of corrections technology, education, and intelligence, as well as government payment services, with visionary solutions that integrate seamlessly to deliver security, financial value, and operational efficiencies while aiding inmate rehabilitation. As a trusted industry leader, GTL provides services to over 2 million inmates in more than 2,500 correctional facilities in the United States and Canada, including more than 30 U.S. departments of corrections, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Federal Bureau of Prisons. GTL is headquartered in Reston, Virginia, with an employee presence throughout North America. To learn more about GTL, please visit www.gtl.net or social media sites on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

