GTM ARCHITECTS CELEBRATES ITS 35TH ANNIVERSARY

The residential and commercial architecture firm in Bethesda, Maryland credits a team approach to its longstanding success

BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Founded in 1989 by George Thomas Myers, GTM Architects has built a well-respected residential and commercial architecture firm in the Washington, DC region over the last 35 years. George Myers, President, credits the company's longevity to its people and the team approach they foster among the 60-plus employees.

George, who grew up in Chevy Chase, Maryland, started GTM Architects out of his basement when he was 27, hiring architects as he grew, including Rick Conrath, Principal, who has been with GTM Architects for 33 years. In 1996, George's brother Jim Myers, who had been helping him with accounting part time, joined the firm full time as Managing Principal.

Over the last three and a half decades, GTM Architects has seen many milestones, from George doubling the size of his home office in the first 10 years, to moving to a 10,000-square-foot office in Bethesda, Maryland in 2003 where they still are today, to rapid growth in the last decade in their Residential, Commercial, Commercial Interiors, and Multifamily Studios.

"We give our team the freedom to be as good as they can be," says George, in part by offering them the flexibility to find their niche within the various studios. GTM Architects encourages employees to hone their strengths and find their specialties. "It's a good place to be an architect," George adds. "You get to do what you love doing," which, for George, is meeting with clients and hand sketching, while Jim manages the day-to-day operations.

In addition, GTM Architects offers employees the opportunity to buy into the company, giving the principals the confidence that the firm will go on long after they retire. Some principals and associates have been with GTM Architects for more than 25 years, including Rolando Valdez, David Konapelsky, and Carmen Maldonado; others more than 10 or 20 years.

In 2023, GTM Architects worked on more than 300 projects across all studios. "I'm proud of all of our projects, especially ones I didn't design," says George, who adds that it's important to give each architect credit for his or her work.

For Jim, it's not about the projects, but the process. "Everything we do here is about process - the way we do it, how we treat people. We follow the golden rule," he says. "We take a 'we' approach to business" and it shows in the way the team performs.

About GTM Architects

Established in 1989 and celebrating its 35th anniversary, GTM Architects is an award-winning design firm offering full architecture, interior design, and planning services within its Residential, Commercial, Commercial Interiors, and Multifamily Studios. Always committed to the needs and visions of its clients above all else, GTM's team possesses a wide array of fine-tuned skills across vastly diverse styles and specialties, while also incorporating the latest technology and energy efficiency. To learn more, visit www.gtmarchitects.com.

