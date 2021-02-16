GTM Chooses CyberlinkASP for its Managed Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS) Offering

DALLAS, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Technology Market (GTM) is partnering with CyberlinkASP to meaningfully extend its cloud portfolio with a comprehensive, fully managed Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS) offering. The Cyberlink cloud offering includes unlimited front-line help desk, application upgrades, and managed IT support to the end client, which differentiates it from the other DaaS "platform-only" providers resold in the channel.



"The cloud market is very fragmented resulting in solution gaps, unclear accountability structures, and complexity. Cyberlink's offering is simple and comprehensive, therefore easily understood by our MSP partners and clients," said Strickland Jones, Managing Partner, Global Technology Market. "Cyberlink's DaaS can serve up any application, legacy or SaaS-based, through a single secure interface. There are also no variable consumption costs making it easy to invoice and ideal option for businesses that are scaling up, down, or into new geographies."



While there are other cloud and DaaS providers working within the partner and master agent community, most if not all, consider themselves to be platform or IaaS companies FIRST, delegating the day-to-day management and end user support to the partner. Cyberlink's combined cloud and IT support allows the partner to focus on the strategic elements of the relationship, while having a trusted partner deliver both the platform and support.



"CyberlinkASP has been hosting industry-specific applications and securely delivering virtual desktops for over 20 years. Over 75% of our approximate thousand clients were enabled through trusted ISVs, MSPs, and IT departments seeking a highly capable, highly accountable, highly engaged cloud partner," says Brian Kirsch, Cyberlink's Chief Revenue Officer. "Our partnership with Global Technology Market is a direct reinforcement of our belief in the channel and the increasing value of DaaS in this time of remote work and cybersecurity."



CyberlinkASP has deep expertise hosting and supporting applications in the ERP, Legal, Pharmacy, and Healthcare verticals.



About CyberlinkASP:

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, CyberlinkASP is one of the nation's largest Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS) and Application Service Providers (ASP), recently named Citrix's Partner of the Year. Through its purpose-built cloud and support services, Cyberlink enables companies to access any app from anywhere on any device, securely and cost effectively. Visit www.cyberlinkasp.com for more information.



About Global Technology Market:

Global Technology Market (GTM), is an IT and Telecommunications marketplace and one of the fastest growing technology driven master agencies in the industry. They provide comprehensive IT and Telecommunication solutions to business consumers around the world at the most affordable cost.



