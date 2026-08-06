GTM DEADLINE: SueWallSt Reminds ZoomInfo Technologies, Inc. Investors of Upcoming Securities Class Action Deadline

From Confidence to Collapse: How ZoomInfo's Shifting Investor Sentiment Exposed a 33% Stock Price Decline and Alleged Concealment of Weakening Business Fundamentals

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SueWallSt provides context on how investor sentiment toward ZoomInfo Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTM) evolved during the Class Period of November 3, 2025 through May 11, 2026, and how shareholders were allegedly harmed when the true state of the business was revealed. Find out if you could qualify to recover your per-share losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt.

For much of late 2025 and early 2026, investor sentiment surrounding ZoomInfo Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTM) was shaped by a narrative of renewal: record revenue, accelerating AI adoption, and improving retention metrics. That optimism evaporated on May 12, 2026, when shares lost $1.98 per share, a decline of approximately 33%, after the company disclosed a sharp deterioration in its growth outlook and slashed full-year 2026 guidance during ZoomInfo's Q1 2026 earnings disclosure.

The Early Optimism

Investor confidence in GTM built steadily through late 2025. The Q3 2025 earnings release on November 3, 2025 carried hallmarks of a turnaround story: record quarterly revenue of $318 million, 5% year-over-year growth, net revenue retention climbing to 90% (the highest since Q2 2023), and a return to Rule of 40 status for the first time in six quarters. The Operations suite was growing over 20% annually and represented more than 15% of total business.

Management reinforced this optimism at successive investor conferences throughout November and December 2025, describing ZoomInfo as an "AI beneficiary" with a "generational opportunity" ahead. Full-year 2025 revenue guidance was raised. Investors responded with renewed interest in the stock.

The Growing Concerns

Beneath the surface, the lawsuit contends, material headwinds were already undermining the bullish narrative:

Customers in the downmarket segment were churning at weakening rates that management did not adequately disclose

The legacy seat-based subscription model faced structural pressure as customers migrated toward consumption-based usage

Enterprises were developing their own internal AI-driven go-to-market solutions, reducing dependence on ZoomInfo's platform

The AI product transition, including Copilot and GTM Workspace, was not generating sufficient net revenue retention to offset legacy erosion

These headwinds were allegedly known to management even as they projected "confidence in our path ahead" and guided for positive revenue growth in fiscal 2026.

The Breaking Point

On May 11, 2026, after the market closed, ZoomInfo reported Q1 2026 results that shattered the turnaround narrative. The company unveiled a sharp decline in its growth outlook and cut its 2026 full-year financial guidance. The contrast between six months of bullish commentary and this sudden reversal triggered an immediate reassessment. GTM shares fell from $6.04 to $4.06 on May 12, 2026.

Sentiment Arc and Investor Harm

The action asserts that the arc from confidence to collapse was not the product of sudden, unforeseeable market shifts. Rather, plaintiffs contend management amplified a turnaround narrative while concealing deteriorating fundamentals in the very segments that would later drive the guidance cut. Investors who purchased GTM shares during the Class Period relied on a sentiment environment that was allegedly sustained by incomplete and misleading disclosures.

"Investor confidence depends on receiving truthful information from the companies they invest in. When the gap between public messaging and internal reality grows this wide, shareholders bear the cost," stated Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Submit your information here or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the GTM Lawsuit

Q: When did ZoomInfo allegedly mislead investors? A: The class period runs from November 3, 2025 to May 11, 2026. During this time, ZoomInfo allegedly made materially false or misleading statements about its growth trajectory, customer retention, and the viability of its AI product transition. The alleged fraud was revealed through the corrective disclosure on May 11, 2026, causing a 33% stock price decline.

Q: How much did GTM stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 33%, a decline of $1.98 per share, after ZoomInfo disclosed a sharp decline in its growth outlook and lowered its 2026 full-year financial guidance. Investors who purchased shares during the class period at artificially inflated prices may be entitled to compensation.

Q: What do GTM investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact SueWallSt, a brand of Levi & Korsinsky LLP, for a no-cost, no-obligation case evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What if I already sold my GTM shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. You submit a claim form to receive your portion of recovery.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I missed the lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline of August 24, 2026 applies only to investors seeking lead plaintiff appointment. Class members who miss it can still participate in any settlement or recovery.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

SOURCE SueWallSt.com