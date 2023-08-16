GTM Partners Launches Emerging Technology Report for Go-to-Market Vendors

More than 100 companies applied; analysts spotlighted 15 standouts

ATLANTA, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GTM Partners , the data-driven Go-to-Market analyst firm, today announced the launch of a comprehensive report on emerging technologies that help GTM teams function more efficiently and effectively.

The analyst firm, founded last year to make Go-to-Marked simple for B2B companies, put an open call for early stage and pre-revenue companies that had innovative solutions that directly supported GTM efforts. More than 100 companies were submitted for consideration. Analysts listed 50 in the report, with a spotlight on 15 companies that had a particularly unique and potentially impactful solution. Research was conducted from May-August, 2023.

Spotlight vendors include:

Attention : an AI-powered sales assistant helping teams overcome inefficiencies at every stage of the sales cycle

: a revenue leak mitigation platform Demandwell : an SEO growth platform for B2B SaaS

: a business-to-business (B2B) analytics software firm Falkon : a go-to-market intelligence platform that helps teams win more deals through actionable insights and automation that drive operational excellence

: a platform for customer-led growth infrastructure Fullcast : a RevOps platform for GTM planning and execution

: the first system of record for Go-to-Market Inflection : a B2B marketing automation platform purpose-built for product-led growth

; a B2B content discovery platform Lavender : provider of the leading AI-powered sales email coaching platform

: an AI content planning and optimization software OpenGTM : a SaaS company providing AI-powered revenue intelligence to find, refine, monitor, and apply a company's Ideal Customer Profile (ICP)

: a revenue planning platform for sales and marketing Wahsega (Honorable Mention for their laudable mission): a building control and communications company

"Our research shows 81% of companies are experiencing slowdowns in their sales velocity, and 50% are missing their 2023 pipeline targets," said Lindsay Cordell, senior analyst at GTM Partners and lead author of the report. "It is in moments like these that technologists shine because so many companies are more willing to step off the beaten path and try new tech that may be more inventive and efficient."

Co-author and GTM Partners' co-founder Bryan Brown analyzed G2 data and found that from 2022 to 2023, the adoption of Go-to-Market technology increased, but much more slowly than before. "Over the prior years, adoption of GTM technology was so hot, that even a 20% increase since last year feels like the bottom has dropped out for companies trying to hit revenue this year," said Brown. He continued, "While Brand-and-Demand-generating technologies have typically been the most widely adopted, for the first time we are seeing that technologies related to managing your organizations overtook the top spot in 2022."

"At GTM Partners, our mission is to make Go-to-Market simple," said CEO and co-founder Sangram Vajre. "It felt right to highlight these companies that are changing the way we think about GTM, improving NRR, and creating better buying and selling experiences."

Download the full report to read about the 15 spotlight vendors well as the other featured companies here: https://gtmpartners.com/emerging-technology-spotlight/

About GTM Partners

GTM Partners, a data-driven Go-to-Market Analyst firm, helps organizations and GTM vendors to achieve efficient growth by transforming their GTM strategy. The firm works with high-growth, B2B companies to help unify their GTM teams and to provide them with lasting strategies and frameworks. GTM Partners has a mission to make Go-To-Market simple and aims to be the voice of the industry for all things GTM. Find us online at gtmpartners.com.

