GTM Partners Release Data-Driven Comprehensive Guide to Go-To-Market

The first-of-its-kind guide in partnership with G2 introduces the 8-pillar GTM Operating System to help companies identify and map efficient growth opportunities

ATLANTA, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GTM Partners, the go-to-market analyst firm focused on making go-to-market simple, releases the first Comprehensive Guide To Go-To-Market . This month also marks the one-year anniversary of the Wall Street Journal best-selling book MOVE: The 4-question Go-to-Market Framework, which was co-authored by founders Sangram Vajre and Bryan Brown.

"It is clear from the data and our research that B2B companies cannot get to efficient growth without investing in a Go-To-Market approach that stretches beyond customer acquisition," says Bryan Brown, co-founder and chief analyst of GTM Partners. This will require companies to think past their demand funnels and focus on building a customer experience that delivers increased lifetime value. The new holistic approach to GTM as detailed in the Comprehensive Guide to GTM, can deliver what companies are craving - predictable, repeatable, and scalable revenue growth."

The Comprehensive Guide to Go-To-Market deep dives into:

The current state and challenges of GTM

of GTM The evolution of Marketing and Sales functions and their role in GTM

of Marketing and Sales functions and their role in GTM A unifying definition for GTM and the roles and responsibilities of marketing, sales, customer success, product and leadership teams

and the roles and responsibilities of marketing, sales, customer success, product and leadership teams An 8-pillar GTM Operating System that helps companies approach GTM more holistically

that helps companies approach GTM more holistically A use-case-based GTM Technology Cloud that helps organizations identify the right tech to support their GTM process

that helps organizations identify the right tech to support their GTM process Key buyer trends that are driving the GTM Technology Landscape, in partnership with G2

"Any strong go-to-market strategy is rooted in data," said Amanda Malko, CMO at G2. "With almost two million peer reviews across 2,100+ categories in our software marketplace, we're proud to serve as a data source for GTM Partners' new guide, helping go-to-market leaders unlock new insights that guide their strategy going forward."

Based on the analysis, in partnership with G2 - the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace, here are some of the key takeaways in GTM buying trends, from the guide.

Demand for software focused on:

Identifying the most ideal and in-market customers is up 3.9x since 2018

customers is up since 2018 Driving growth through marketing initiatives is up 4.9x since 2018

is up since 2018 Driving sales velocity is up 4.8x since 2018

is up since 2018 Driving growth by improving existing customer outcomes is up 7.7x since 2018

is up since 2018 Driving efficient growth through RevOps is up 3.6x since 2018

is up since 2018 Helping leaders unify and strengthen their GTM teams is up 8.6x since 2018.

With the release of this Comprehensive Guide to Go-To-Market, the 8-pillar GTM Operating System, and the GTM Technology Cloud, GTM Partners becomes the go-to for go-to-market . The company has decided to be radically generous and make this guide freely available to all, in line with its mission to make go-to-market simple.

About GTM Partners

GTM Partners, a data-driven Go-To-Market Analyst firm helps organizations and GTM vendors to achieve efficient growth by transforming their GTM strategy. We work with high-growth companies to help them unify their GTM teams and to provide them with lasting strategies and frameworks. GTM Partners with a mission to make Go-To-Market simple aims to be the voice of the industry for all things GTM.

