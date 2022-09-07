GTM Partners Release Data-Driven Comprehensive Guide to Go-To-Market

Sep 07, 2022, 08:00 ET
The first-of-its-kind guide in partnership with G2 introduces the 8-pillar GTM Operating System to help companies identify and map efficient growth opportunities
ATLANTA, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GTM Partners, the go-to-market analyst firm focused on making go-to-market simple, releases the first Comprehensive Guide To Go-To-Market. This month also marks the one-year anniversary of the Wall Street Journal best-selling book MOVE: The 4-question Go-to-Market Framework, which was co-authored by founders Sangram Vajre and Bryan Brown.
"It is clear from the data and our research that B2B companies cannot get to efficient growth without investing in a Go-To-Market approach that stretches beyond customer acquisition," says Bryan Brown, co-founder and chief analyst of GTM Partners. This will require companies to think past their demand funnels and focus on building a customer experience that delivers increased lifetime value. The new holistic approach to GTM as detailed in the Comprehensive Guide to GTM, can deliver what companies are craving - predictable, repeatable, and scalable revenue growth."
The Comprehensive Guide to Go-To-Market deep dives into:
- The current state and challenges of GTM
- The evolution of Marketing and Sales functions and their role in GTM
- A unifying definition for GTM and the roles and responsibilities of marketing, sales, customer success, product and leadership teams
- An 8-pillar GTM Operating System that helps companies approach GTM more holistically
- A use-case-based GTM Technology Cloud that helps organizations identify the right tech to support their GTM process
- Key buyer trends that are driving the GTM Technology Landscape, in partnership with G2
"Any strong go-to-market strategy is rooted in data," said Amanda Malko, CMO at G2. "With almost two million peer reviews across 2,100+ categories in our software marketplace, we're proud to serve as a data source for GTM Partners' new guide, helping go-to-market leaders unlock new insights that guide their strategy going forward."
Based on the analysis, in partnership with G2 - the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace, here are some of the key takeaways in GTM buying trends, from the guide.
Demand for software focused on:
- Identifying the most ideal and in-market customers is up 3.9x since 2018
- Driving growth through marketing initiatives is up 4.9x since 2018
- Driving sales velocity is up 4.8x since 2018
- Driving growth by improving existing customer outcomes is up 7.7x since 2018
- Driving efficient growth through RevOps is up 3.6x since 2018
- Helping leaders unify and strengthen their GTM teams is up 8.6x since 2018.
With the release of this Comprehensive Guide to Go-To-Market, the 8-pillar GTM Operating System, and the GTM Technology Cloud, GTM Partners becomes the go-to for go-to-market. The company has decided to be radically generous and make this guide freely available to all, in line with its mission to make go-to-market simple.
About GTM Partners
GTM Partners, a data-driven Go-To-Market Analyst firm helps organizations and GTM vendors to achieve efficient growth by transforming their GTM strategy. We work with high-growth companies to help them unify their GTM teams and to provide them with lasting strategies and frameworks. GTM Partners with a mission to make Go-To-Market simple aims to be the voice of the industry for all things GTM.
