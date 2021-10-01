GTM Payroll Services Acquires Pinnacle Human Resources To Expand Its Services For Capital Region Businesses

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y., Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GTM Payroll Services, a recognized leader in the greater Capital Region for payroll and human resource information systems (HRIS), will now be able to offer businesses a full suite of human resources support solutions with the acquisition of Pinnacle Human Resources, LLC, a leader in outsourced human resources consulting, HR project-based solutions, and leave of absence administration services.

GTM Payroll Services and Pinnacle Human Resources will combine best-of-breed payroll solutions with best-in-class HR consulting services to offer an unparalleled spectrum of payroll and human resources solutions for businesses.

Many companies are reporting how outsourcing all or part of the HR function to subject matter experts is an increasingly attractive and time-saving option as businesses struggle to manage the complexities of an ever-changing legal compliance landscape, managing and retaining local and remote talent, and implementing HR best practices that keep employees aligned with business goals.

Companies also report how they improve infrastructure through the implementation of better payroll technology and the best practices in HR processes, freeing up valuable time and resources. By utilizing HR consultants, companies were able to effect changes more quickly. Pinnacle HR consultants have the expertise to implement systems and make improvements to the entire HR delivery system.

"For 30 years, GTM has been at the forefront of payroll and HRIS technology providing our clients with the best solutions available for their needs," said GTM Payroll Services' Founder and CEO Guy Maddalone. "By adding an experienced team of human resources consultants and the customized HR support services offered by Pinnacle Human Resources, we will bring even more value to our clients to help them lower costs and streamline their workflow processes."

"Human resources best practices and today's payroll solutions are attached at the hip," said Rose Miller, president of Pinnacle Human Resources. "By joining the GTM team, it is a tremendous opportunity to accelerate our growth. I have admired GTM's ability to respond to businesses' changing needs. We are delighted to join GTM, with a similar culture dedicated to achieving ecstatic clients by providing them with a robust menu of payroll and HR support solutions."

With GTM, businesses are gaining more than just a payroll solution. GTM now delivers a complete, end-to-end human capital management (HCM) technology platform that also combines HR consulting services. As an independent, local firm, GTM Payroll Services provides high levels of customized service, unmatched by national providers, to suit the needs of its clients.

GTM Payroll Services and Pinnacle Human Resources have both been named to The Business Review's list of the Fastest-Growing Companies in the Capital Region.

Miller, who is one the region's most sought-after HR experts, will continue with the company as senior director of strategic partnerships. She is a nationally and locally requested speaker and thought leader. Miller writes a monthly column "Work Matters" for the Times Union, a Hearst publication in Albany, New York.

Pinnacle Human Resources' staff will remain in their roles with GTM Payroll Services.

About GTM Payroll Services & Pinnacle Human Resources

For more about GTM Payroll Services and Pinnacle Human Resources, go to:

https://gtm.com/about-gtm-payroll-pinnacle-hr/

