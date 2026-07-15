GTM Shareholder Alert: Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action in ZoomInfo Technologies Securities Lawsuit - Contact Levi & Korsinsky

Key Dates and Disclosure Events ZoomInfo Shareholders Need to Know: From Record Revenue Claims to a 33% Stock Price Collapse

NEW YORK, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP encourages investors who suffered losses in ZoomInfo Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTM) to contact the firm. Those who purchased GTM securities between November 3, 2025 and May 11, 2026 may be entitled to recover damages. Find out if you are eligible to recover losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

GTM shares fell $1.98 per share, a decline of approximately 33%, closing at $4.06 on May 12, 2026. The window to apply for lead plaintiff closes on August 24, 2026.

During the period from November 3, 2025 through May 11, 2026, ZoomInfo Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTM) shareholders allege they were fed a steady stream of optimistic projections about AI-driven growth and improving retention, only to watch the stock lose a third of its value when reality surfaced.

November 3, 2025 — Q3 Results Tout "Record Revenue" and Improving Retention

ZoomInfo reported Q3 2025 GAAP revenue of $318.0 million, a 5% year-over-year increase, and raised full-year 2025 guidance. Management described net revenue retention reaching 90%, the highest since Q2 2023, and highlighted 20%-plus growth in the Operations suite. The complaint alleges these statements painted a misleadingly optimistic picture of ZoomInfo's trajectory while concealing deterioration in the downmarket segment and the threat posed by customers developing their own AI-driven go-to-market solutions.

November 18 Through December 9, 2025 — Conference Circuit Reinforces Growth Narrative

Across investor conferences hosted by Wells Fargo, UBS, and Nasdaq, the lawsuit contends that ZoomInfo executives doubled down on the same themes:

Operations suite "growing 20% and accelerating," now over 15% of total ACV

Upmarket net retention above 100% for a second consecutive quarter

Legacy seat compression described as a 2021-2022 phenomenon, not a current risk

AI characterized as an "accelerant" with ZoomInfo positioned as a clear beneficiary

Downmarket concerns dismissed with assurances of sequential improvement

The action claims these presentations reinforced artificial confidence in a growth story that was already weakening beneath the surface.

February 9, 2026 — FY 2025 Results and 2026 Guidance Issued

ZoomInfo issued fiscal 2026 revenue guidance of $1.247 billion to $1.267 billion, representing approximately 1% annual growth. Management expressed confidence in "sustainably delivering revenue growth and industry-leading profitability." The securities action alleges this guidance was issued without adequate disclosure that legacy seat-based subscription erosion and customer migration to consumption-based models were accelerating beyond what the projections could absorb.

May 11, 2026 — The Corrective Disclosure

After the market closed, ZoomInfo announced Q1 2026 results that revealed a sharp decline in growth outlook and lowered full-year 2026 guidance. The filing states that the gap between the February projections and the May reality demonstrated that the risks management had minimized throughout the Class Period were already materializing when earlier statements were made.

Submit your claim before the deadline or call (212) 363-7500.

"Timely disclosure of material developments is fundamental to fair and efficient markets. The chronology here raises questions about whether investors received an accurate and evolving picture of ZoomInfo's business trajectory during the Class Period." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Act now to protect your rights or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT THE FIRM — For over two decades, Levi & Korsinsky has represented shareholders in securities class actions. Ranked in ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years. Those wishing to serve as lead plaintiff must act by August 24, 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions About the GTM Lawsuit

Q: When did ZoomInfo allegedly mislead investors? A: The class period runs from November 3, 2025 to May 11, 2026. During this window, the complaint alleges ZoomInfo made materially false or misleading statements about its growth trajectory, AI product momentum, and customer retention trends. The alleged fraud was revealed through corrective disclosures on May 11, 2026, causing a 33% stock decline.

Q: How much did GTM stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 33%, a decline of $1.98 per share, after ZoomInfo disclosed a sharp decline in its growth outlook and lowered 2026 full-year guidance. Investors who purchased shares during the class period at artificially inflated prices may be entitled to compensation.

Q: What do GTM investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What if I already sold my GTM shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What court was the GTM class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Washington at Seattle, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

CONTACT:\

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP\

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.\

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.\

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor\

New York, NY 10004\

[email protected]\

Tel: (212) 363-7500\

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP