GTM.io Launches Operating Partner Model to Close the Go-to-Market Execution Gap

SYDNEY, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GTM.io today announced the formal launch of its Operating Partner model, designed to address a persistent failure point in scaling technology businesses: the gap between having a growth strategy and executing it consistently across the full revenue function.

This short film distils insights from senior go-to-market operators and scaling CEOs on what world-class execution looks like. Recorded as part of GTM.io's launch of its Operating Partner model, the session explores the structural causes of the Go-to-Market Execution Gap and the disciplines required to build coordinated, scalable revenue performance.

GTM.io defines this breakdown as the "Go-to-Market Execution Gap", the point at which organisational complexity outpaces a company's ability to deliver coordinated commercial performance. It typically emerges as headcount grows, channels multiply and tools accumulate without unified commercial ownership to bind them into a coherent operating system.

Rather than providing advisory-only strategy or isolated marketing support, the Operating Partner model embeds experienced senior commercial leaders directly inside B2B product and services-led technology companies.

Each GTM Operating Partner works alongside the Founder, CEO or revenue leader to lead the full commercial function across positioning, pricing, demand generation, sales execution, partnerships and customer success, while coordinating specialist infrastructure and execution capability provided through GTM.io. The model aligns leadership, systems and frontline activity under a single operating rhythm.

"In too many scaling tech companies, growth depends on heroics," said Sidney Minassian, Founder and CEO of GTM.io. "The founder jumps back in, or one 'unicorn' employee is expected to hold the entire revenue engine together. That leads to random acts of marketing, end-of-quarter sales pushes and awkward renewal conversations. The problem is not effort. It is that the system itself has not been built to scale."

Minassian said the execution gap typically surfaces when organisations scale without embedding clear ownership, disciplined focus, cross-functional alignment and the commercial capability required to execute consistently.

"Strategy is rarely the issue," he added. "Most scaling companies know where they want to go. The challenge is sustaining disciplined execution as the organisation grows. That requires structure built into the system, not dependence on individual heroics."

The Operating Partner model has been deployed across technology companies in Australia and the United States over the past 12 months, including Adactin, Modern Visual, Covalent Labs, DeepSat, Zealous and Veriscape.

"GTM.io helped us reset and rebuild our go-to-market function at a critical stage," said Pradeep Sriganesh, CEO of Veriscape. "They brought clarity to our positioning, discipline to execution and alignment across marketing and sales. It was not just strategy. It was structured follow-through."

GTM.io's Operating Partners are senior commercial leaders drawn from scale-ups and global technology companies, with backgrounds spanning sales leadership, channel development, marketing strategy and revenue operations.

The launch is accompanied by a short film distilling insights from senior GTM operators and scaling CEOs on what world-class go-to-market execution looks like.

About GTM.io

GTM.io builds and operates go-to-market functions for scaling B2B product and services-led technology companies. Through its Operating Partner model, the company embeds senior commercial leadership inside client organisations, supported by structured infrastructure and coordinated specialist execution.

Headquartered in Sydney, Australia, GTM.io serves technology companies globally.

www.gtm.io

