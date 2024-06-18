GTN and Revolut partner to unlock the bond market in the EEA

Dubai, UAE, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GTN, a global fintech redefining trading and investing for all, today announced a partnership with Revolut, a global financial super-app with over 40 million users worldwide, to launch bond trading to EEA customers on the Revolut app.

Leveraging GTN's instant click-to-trade functionality delivered via its FIX and REST APIs, Revolut will unlock the bond investing experience for its EEA app users. This intuitive and user-friendly approach will empower Revolut users to participate seamlessly in the previously complex world of fixed-income assets. Revolut customers can already trade bonds directly via the Invest section of the easy-to-navigate Revolut app.

"This is yet another step in Revolut's mission to build an all-in-one investment platform that is multi-asset class, has coverage across EEA markets, and caters to both advanced and beginner users. Bonds provide an excellent opportunity for investors to diversify their portfolios with fixed income," said Rolandas Juteika, Head of Wealth and Trading (EEA)at Revolut.

As of December 2023, the global bond market stood at a staggering $100 trillion, yet retail investors have faced limitations in accessing this asset class, particularly regarding government and corporate bonds outside their home countries. Through bonds starting at just €100, GTN and Revolut are breaking down these barriers and democratising bond investing. Revolut users can effortlessly invest with a few clicks, eliminating high minimum investments and simplifying access to a broader range of assets for portfolio diversification.

"We are delighted to partner with Revolut to enable their clients to access the bond markets, a truly compelling offering for small investors. Our API allows Revolut to make investing in bonds as easy as investing in stocks," said Ankit Shah, Global Head of Fintech at GTN. "The fractionalisation of bonds eliminates the traditional barriers of high minimum investments and other related complexities, transforming how people build wealth."

Bond investing is experiencing a surge in popularity, and GTN is powering this exciting trend. This latest collaboration empowers individuals with smaller capital to overcome traditional hurdles and diversify their portfolios with a broader range of assets. It perfectly aligns with GTN's mission of democratising access to investment opportunities for everyone.

About GTN

GTN is a ﬁntech pioneer with decades of success, holding broker-dealer and capital markets services licences in multiple jurisdictions through our subsidiaries. We are committed to empowering brokers, banks, asset managers, and ﬁntechs with scalable and innovative investment and trading solutions that enable access to a comprehensive network of global markets and multiple asset classes, making investment and trading accessible to all. Our investment and trading solutions offer seamless integration with the existing services of regulated ﬁnancial ﬁrms and ﬁntechs via our co-branded front-ends and versatile API suite. Inspired by embedded ﬁnance, our API suite provides the adaptability to develop bespoke trading and investment applications or incorporate GTN features into existing platforms, enhancing their value proposition. In addition, our comprehensive global trading ecosystem includes best-in-class execution, custody, and post-trade solutions.

We bring together a diverse team of over 450 talented individuals spread across Dubai, Singapore, South Africa, Sri Lanka, the UK, and the US, united by a shared passion and purpose: empowering clients and transforming the accessibility to investment and trading opportunities for all. We are backed by strategic investors like the IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, and SBI Ventures Singapore Pte. Ltd., a group company of SBI Holdings, Inc., one of the largest ﬁnancial services ﬁrms listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. To learn more, visit www.gtngroup.com or connect on LinkedIn.

About Revolut

Revolut is a global fintech, helping people get more from their money. In 2015, Revolut launched in the UK offering money transfer and exchange. Today, more than 40 million customers around the world use dozens of Revolut's innovative products to make more than half a billion transactions a month.

Across personal and business accounts, Revolut gives customers more control over their finances and connects people seamlessly across the world.

Disclaimer: Revolut's investment services in the EEA are provided by Revolut Securities Europe UAB ("Revolut Securities"), which is an investment firm authorised and regulated by the Bank of Lithuania. As with all investments, capital is at risk. The value of investments can go up and down. Past performance is not indicative of future results and there is no guarantee that your investment objectives will be achieved or that your investments will generate returns. The value of investments may be affected by currency fluctuations. Information contained herein is not a personal recommendation, investment advice, or offer to make any investment decision. For further information, please see the Terms and Conditions, Fees FAQ, and Risk Disclosure of Revolut Securities.

