GTN appoints Bobby Bok from LSEG as Head of Sales for Asia Pacific

SINGAPORE, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GTN, a global fintech redefining investing and trading for all, is pleased to announce the appointment of Bobby Bok as its new Head of Sales for the Asia Pacific (APAC) region to accelerate the company's regional growth. Bobby, an industry veteran with 16 years of extensive experience in sales and business development, joins GTN from LSEG, where he was responsible for Sales Strategy and Execution for Investment and Wealth Solutions.

Bobby Bok, GTN's Head of Sales for Asia Pacific

In his new role at GTN, Bobby will leverage his deep understanding of the APAC market and proven track record to lead GTN's sales initiatives across the region. He will focus on strengthening client relationships, identifying new business opportunities, and driving revenue growth. He will be instrumental in further expanding GTN's presence regionally and delivering on the vision of redefining investing and trading for all.

GTN welcomes Bobby Bok at a pivotal time. The company's flagship solutions, GTN Trade and GTN Invest, are experiencing strong adoption in the APAC region, building a thriving client base in core markets. Leveraging this momentum, GTN is poised to further expand into more markets within the APAC region to foster financial inclusion and make trading and investing accessible to anyone, anytime. Bobby's wealth of knowledge and proven track record at LSEG, Refinitiv, Mercer, and Morningstar position him ideally to advance GTN's vision and offerings for financial institutions across the APAC region.

"I am thrilled to have Bobby on board to lead our sales efforts in APAC," said Julien Le Noble, CEO of GTN Asia. "It was immediately apparent that Bobby is an excellent fit for this role. His proven track record of success and deep understanding of the industry make him the ideal candidate to spearhead our sales strategy and execution efforts. I am confident that his leadership will play a pivotal role in driving our business forward and delivering value to our clients."

Bobby added: "I am excited to lead sales across the APAC region for GTN. My new role marks a new milestone for me, and I am excited to be part of a rapidly growing company redefining investing and trading. GTN's mission resonates with my passion for harnessing technology to empower fintechs and financial institutions to foster financial inclusion."

Bobby holds a bachelor's of finance from the Singapore University of Social Sciences, and his appointment marks an important step in GTN's commitment to delivering exceptional value to clients in the APAC region.

About GTN

GTN is a fintech pioneer with decades of success, holding broker-dealer and capital markets services licenses in multiple jurisdictions through subsidiaries. We are committed to empowering brokers, banks, asset managers, and fintechs with scalable and innovative investment and trading solutions that enable access to a comprehensive network of global markets and multiple asset classes, making investment and trading accessible to all. Our investment and trading solutions offer seamless integration with the existing services of regulated financial firms and fintechs via our co-branded front-ends and versatile API suite. Inspired by embedded finance, our API suite provides the adaptability to develop bespoke trading/investment applications or incorporate GTN features into existing platforms, enhancing their value proposition. In addition, our comprehensive global trading ecosystem includes best-in-class execution, custody, and post-trade solutions.

We bring together a diverse team of over 400 talented individuals spread across Dubai, Singapore, South Africa, Sri Lanka, the UK, and the US, united by a shared passion and purpose: empowering clients and transforming the accessibility to investment and trading opportunities for all. We are backed by strategic investors IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, and SBI Ventures Singapore Pte. Ltd., a group company of SBI Holdings, Inc., one of the largest financial services firms listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. To learn more, visit www.gtngroup.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

