GTN's global expansion strategy accelerates with FINRA license

NEW YORK, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GTN, a successful fintech pioneer with decades of success making investment and trading accessible for all, proudly announces its latest accomplishment in its expansion strategy - obtaining a Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) license. This represents a significant milestone, positioning GTN to offer trading and investment solutions to a broader range of clients, including brokers, banks, asset managers, and fintech firms.

With the newly secured FINRA license, GTN's clients can benefit more easily from direct market access and investment opportunities. This is a critical milestone for GTN in achieving its vision of revolutionising access to investment and trading opportunities from anywhere for everyone. GTN's pioneering B2B and B2B2C business model is based on collaborating with its clients, providing them with the resources and support they need to thrive in the fast-paced technology-oriented industry.

GTN's expansion strategy is well on track. Manjula Jayasinghe, Group CEO of GTN, said: "The FINRA license is a pivotal milestone for GTN, and we are thrilled to extend our offerings to brokers, banks, asset managers, and fintech clients worldwide. Our unwavering commitment to redefining investment and trading for all remains steadfast, and we are eager to bring our expertise and innovative solutions to more clients worldwide."

"Our expansion into the Americas is a key part of our growth strategy, and the FINRA license is an essential component of that plan. With our trading technology and infrastructure, we're confident that we can help our clients succeed in this market and beyond. We're excited to be part of their journey to success," said Eric Krueger, CEO of GTN Americas.

GTN is well-positioned to continue its expansion into the Americas and become a leading global provider of investment and trading services. By pursuing regulatory milestones and innovative solutions, GTN aims to redefine the financial landscape, promoting accessibility and inclusivity in investment and trading for all market participants.

About GTN

GTN is a fintech pioneer with decades of success, holding broker-dealer and capital market services licenses in multiple jurisdictions through its subsidiaries. Backed by strategic investors like IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, and SBI Ventures Singapore Pte. Ltd., a group company of SBI Holdings, Inc., one of the largest financial services firms listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, we are committed to empowering brokers, banks, asset managers, and fintechs with scalable and innovative investment and trading solutions that enable access to a comprehensive network of global markets and multiple asset classes making investment and trading accessible for all. GTN's investment and trading solutions offer seamless integration with the existing services of regulated financial firms and fintechs via our co-branded front-ends or versatile API suite. The GTN API suite, inspired by embedded finance, provides the adaptability to develop bespoke trading/investment applications or incorporate GTN features into existing platforms, enhancing their value proposition. In addition, our comprehensive global trading ecosystem includes best-in-class execution, custody, and post-trade solutions. To learn more, visit www.gtngroup.com or connect on LinkedIn.

GTN brings together a diverse team of over 300 talented individuals spread across Dubai, Singapore, South Africa, Sri Lanka, the UK, and the US, united by a shared passion and purpose: empowering clients and transforming the accessibility to investment and trading opportunities to all.

